BMW CE 02 Electric Two-Wheeler Launched In India At Rs 4.50 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched the CE 02 in the Indian market. With a price tag of Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the CE 02 is now one of the most expensive two-wheelers on sale in the Indian market. This is the second all-electric model from BMW Motorrad to make its way to the Indian market after the CE 04 which is currently the most expensive, most powerful scooter on sale here. Already on sale in foreign markets, the CE 02 is being manufactured at TVS’ facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The CE 02 sports a very minimalistic, barebones design, with very few body panels, making it appear very narrow compared to other two-wheelers. According to BMW, it is neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter, but rather an ‘eParkourer’. Other styling cues include a single flat seat, and a rectangular front LED headlamp. The equipment list of the EV includes a 3.5-inch TFT screen for the instrument console, reverse gear, keyless operation, and USB charging.

In terms of cycle parts, the CE 02 features a USD front fork setup and adjustable rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 239 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with ABS. The scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels, fitted with 120/80 section front and 150/70 section rear tyres.

On the powertrain front, the CE 02 is equipped with an 11 kW electric motor (15 bhp). The motor is powered by a duo of 2 kWh battery packs that deliver a range of over 90 km per charge. The two-wheeler is capable of achieving top speeds of up to 95 kmph.



Bookings for the BMW CE 02 are open across all BMW Motorrad authorised dealerships in India. Deliveries are expected to commence in the coming weeks.