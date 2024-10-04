Login
BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore

The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • M4 CS benefits from a 20 kg weight reduction
  • Gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six petrol engine
  • Goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds

Following its global debut in May this year, BMW has launched the high-performance M4 CS in India. Priced at Rs 1.89 crore (ex-showroom), the M4 CS is brought to India as a full import. This marks the first-ever launch of a BMW 'CS' model in India. The M4 CS arrives months after the launch of the updated M4 Competition and will sit at the top of the M4 line-up.

 

Also Read: 543bhp BMW M4 CS Breaks Cover

 

M4 CS 2 1

This marks the first-ever BMW ‘CS’ model to launch in India. 

 

Compared to the M4 Competition, the M4 CS features several performance-orientated updates. These include a reduction in weight, aerodynamic enhancements, and an increase in power output. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six petrol engine now delivers 543 bhp – an increase of around 20 bhp over the Competition model – while maintaining the same torque of 650 Nm. BMW claims that these upgrades result in a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 3.4 seconds, 0.1 seconds faster than the M4 Competition. BMW further claims that the engine has also been optimised for extended track use.

 

Also Read: New BMW X3 To Launch In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 

 

M4 CS 1 1

Extensive use of CFRP has resulted in the M4 CS shedding 20 kg in weight compared to the M4 Competition.

 

In terms of design, the M4 CS distinguishes itself with yellow LED daytime running lights in the headlamps, a frameless kidney grille with a red surround, an aggressive front splitter, and a revised rear diffuser. It rides on standard forged alloy wheels, 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear. Extensive use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the bonnet, splitter, diffuser, and cabin reduces the car’s weight by 20 kg compared to the M4 Competition. The rear features a gurney-style spoiler and a titanium exhaust system with four tailpipes.

M4 CS 4 1

The M Alcantara steering wheel and M Carbon bucket seats are standard.

 

The M4 CS is available in a range of metallic exterior colours, including Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey, alongside standard shades like Frozen Isle of Man Green and Riviera Blue. Inside, the cabin is lined with Merino anthracite leather and features extensive use of CFRP. The M Alcantara steering wheel and M Carbon bucket seats are standard. The curved display, angled toward the driver, provides M-specific information.

 

Also Read: BMW XM Label Launched In India At Rs 3.15 Crore; Limited To Just 1 Unit

 

BMW M4 CS 2 1

Gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six petrol engine. 

 

On the safety front, the M4 CS is equipped with six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), M Dynamic mode (MDM), cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), a dry braking function, and Active M Differential, along with DSC paired with M xDrive.

 

The CS benefits from a stiffer suspension setup, including reinforced anti-roll bars to improve body control. Drivers can opt for a 2WD mode, which directs power solely to the rear wheels, and the stability control system can be fully deactivated for ‘drifting’.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

