543bhp BMW M4 CS Breaks Cover

Positioned between the M4 Competition and M4 CSL
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Can clock 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds
  • Lapped the ‘Ring in 7 min. 21.989 sec
  • Is 20 kgs lighter than the “standard” M4

Hot on the heels of the updated M line-up, BMW has finally given us the CS badging with the two-door M4.  For the uninitiated, the CS was available with the four-door M3 but never with the M4. The hot CS badge sits between the Competition and the limited-run CSL. 

 

Also Read: BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore

 

P90548626 high Res the all new bmw m4 c

 

Power comes from the same 3.0-litre straight six developed for the M3/M4 line-up. It’s 543bhp (almost 20bhp more than M4 Competition) and 650Nm is good enough to shame supercars as it will clock 0-100kmph in just 3.4 seconds. And the top speed is electronically limited to 302kmph (with the paid extra package). BMW claims the M4 CS has lapped the notorious Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7 min. 21.989 sec. (just 1.5 seconds shy of the full-blown CSL).

 

P90548613 high Res the all new bmw m4 c

 

To justify the CS badge, the M4 has lost 20kgs of body weight with extensive use of carbon fibre. BMW’s special CRPF (carbon fibre reinforced plastic) is also used for bonnets, splitters, and racecar-like diffusers along with lightweight inserts inside the cabin. The massive kidney grille is also frameless in an effort to keep the weight down. Even the M Carbon seats are plonked in to keep the weight in check along with a lightweight exhaust system that’s almost five kilograms lighter.

 

Also Read: BMW i5 M60 xDrive Launched In India At Rs. 1.19 Crore

 

P90548604 high Res the all new bmw m4 c

 

Typical CS traits are seen with yellow finishers for headlamps, massive lightweight forged wheels measuring 19 inches at the axle and 20 inches at the rear, loads of CS badging all around, and a special paint job. The last one for the M4 comes in the option of M Brooklyn Grey and Sapphire Black.

 

P90548628 high Res the all new bmw m4 c

 

Even the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission is designed to send power either to M xDrive or to the active differential at the back for some cool-looking drift actions. As with the M5 CS, drivers can switch off the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system altogether and engage pure rear-wheel drive via 2WD mode. 

 

With production set to begin in July alongside the standard M4 at the Dingolfing plant, deliveries will only commence later this year. We do expect some aficionados to get their hands on the M4 CS in India as well. 

# bmw# BMW India# BMW M4 India# bmw m4 coupe# bmw m4 cs# bmw m4 csl# m4 csl# Cars
