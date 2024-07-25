Login
2024 BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

The new 8th-generation 5 Series is now in India. We spent a day with the luxury sedan to find out what works for it and what doesn't.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new-gen 5 Series has been launched at Rs. 72.90 lakh, ex-showroom
  • For the first time the luxury sedan has come to India in a long wheelbase version
  • The new 5 Series comes with a lot of tech and ADAS functions

The 5 Series has been one of the most popular cars from BMW both globally as well as in India. The sedan has now arrived on our shores in a brand new 8th generation and for the first time it has come in a long wheelbase form. This has made India the first right hand drive market in the world to get the long wheelbase version. According to BMW, the sedan promises the dynamics of a 3 Series while providing the luxury of a 7 Series. But is it worth your money? We list out 3 reasons that will make you fall in love with the luxury sedan and 3 reason why you can avoid buying it for now.

 

 

BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Buy

 

Engine Performance

BMW 530 li 4

The 5 Series continues to be a drivers' delight.

 

First thing that brings a big smile on your face on the new 5 Series is its performance. The 2.0-litre 4-cylinder twin turbo on the 530 Li has the numbers to make your drive exciting enough. While delivering 255 bhp and 400 Nm, the engine feels smooth and gear shifts are swift too. There’s an eight-speed transmission with power going to the rear wheels. The car goes from 0-100 kmph in 6.5 secs and it feels like you’re driving a much bigger engine here. A 48-volt mild hybrid system also provides additional torque while helping with a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 14 kmpl. Refinement levels are excellent and a silent drive is guaranteed in the cabin.

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh

 

Ride & Handling

BMW 530 li 6

The 5 Series is now tuned for comfort more than ever before. 

 

The increased  length of the sedan is hardly noticeable unless you make really quick lane changes or do hard cornering. That may be attributed to a new chassis system with sophisticated damping on both axles. M Sport elements like front air intakes, side sills and rear apron play their part in a car that handles really well. What’s also impressive is the all-new steering which is very precise and adds heft to the drive. Ride quality though is a highlight here, the returned suspension does its job with aplomb and thicker sidewalls of tyres also contribute. On both the rows, occupants are at ease and go for long hours without getting tired.
 

In-Cabin Features

BMW 530 li 22

You get an almost 7 Series-like feel in the cabin. 

 

You cannot be blamed if you mistake this cabin for the 7 Series as it provides almost the same level of features, tech and luxury. The now famous curved display has a 12.3 inch instrument cluster and a bigger 14.9 inch high-res touchscreen integrated into a frameless glass unit. You also get the latest BMW I drive 8.5 Operating System. Some unique elements including a backlit interaction bar, hidden AC vents and for the first time in a beamer vegan seats are worthy mentions. 

 

Also Read: First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li) 

BMW 530 li 27

There's added emphasis on comfort with the long wheelbase model. 

 

A highlight is a 655 watt 18-speaker watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system which along with 4-zone climate control adds to the second row experience. The back row seats are cushy and big with an almost perfect recline angle. AC vents are present both on the B-pillar as well as between the seats and owing to the long wheelbase there’s acres of space here.

 

BMW 5 Series LWB: 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

Looks & Design

BMW 530 li 9

Design of the new 5 is somewhat polarising specially the larger than earlier grille. 

 

Yes, looks are subjective but some of you may find it difficult to choose from the previous gen and this new car when it comes to design. If you’re not a fan of the stretched kidney grille on many recent cars from the brand, well you cannot avoid that on the new 5. However it now comes with illumination and that adds to the bling factor. Vertical DRLs that come with adaptive LED headlamps are somewhat polarising and the L-shaped LED tail lamps also aren’t most attractive. However there are appealing bits as well and these include the 18-inch alloys, flush style door handles and the number 5 embossed on the C-pillar.

 

No Diesel

BMW 530 li 19

The 5 Series has arrived in India in a single petrol engine trim. 

 

The new 5 Series starts at Rs. 72.90 lakh ex-showroom for the 530 Li M sport. However there’s no diesel on offer despite that fact that many other cars from the brand come with diesel engine options. At a time when sedans are facing stiff competition from SUVs even in the luxury segment, a diesel engine option could’ve pulled more buyers to the BMW showrooms. However, what helps is an attractive finance scheme that will let you own the 5 Series for approximately Rs. 75,000 per month and the brand is also offering a 72 per cent buyback amount after 3 years if 10,000 kms are clocked annually.

 

Rivals

BMW 530 li 10

The 5 Series will soon face stiff competition from the upcoming new E-Class. 

 

While the field looks clear for this new-gen 5 Series for some time now, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class is coming too and that also is likely to be a long wheelbase version. If would be wise to wait for its launch and take a closer look at it before deciding on your ultimate purchase in the segment. Its arrival is not too far from now, so the wait might well be worth it and buyers will be able to make a more informed decision after taking a closer look at both the luxury sedans. 

# bmw india# bmw 5 series# review# pros and cons# Cars# Car Reviews# Cover Story
