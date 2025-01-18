Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Unveiled

TVS Motor Company has showcased the Jupiter 125 CNG at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While still in its concept phase, this will be the world’s first CNG-powered scooter if it goes into production. TVS however, is yet to state anything about when the motorcycle will go on sale in India, although it has revealed a few specifications of the scooter.

The Jupiter CNG is visually identical to the standard scooter

The Jupiter 125 CNG is visually identical to the standard Jupiter 125. The CNG tank of the scooter is located underneath the seat with a capacity of 1.4 kg. Aside from this, the scooter also gets a 2-litre fuel tank. With both tanks located underneath the seat, the scooter does not have any underseat storage space, unlike the standard Jupiter 125 which has 33 litres of underseat storage. TVS claims a mileage of 84 km/ kg for the Jupiter 125 CNG, with a claimed total range figure of 226 km. and also states that the scooter will be able to attain top speeds of up to 80 kmph.

TVS claims a mileage of 84 km/ kg for the Jupiter 125 CNG

The power figures of the Jupiter CNG as stated by TVS are 7.1 bhp and 9.4 Nm of torque from the 125 cc engine. For reference, this is nearly 1 bhp and 1 Nm of torque down from the standard Jupiter 125 scooter.



