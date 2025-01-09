2025 Suzuki Gixxer Series, V-Strom SX Launched In India; Now OBD-2B Compliant

Suzuki Motorcycles India has updated the V-Strom SX, Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for the 2025 model year. All four motorcycles are now OBD-2B compliant and also get new colour options.



Starting with the V-Strom SX, the 2025 model is offered in three new colourways - Champion Yellow No.2, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Sonoma Red, and is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The 249 cc, single-cylinder engine is now OBD-2B complaint but it does not affect the performance. The unit continues to develop 26.1 bhp at 9300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm.



Moving to the Gixxer 250s, the 250 and SF 250 are now priced from Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Here too buyers can now pick from three fresh colours - Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, and Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White, while the engine has been updated to meet OBD-2B norms.

Speaking of the engine, the 249 cc mill continues to push out 26.1 bhp at 9300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm.



Shifting focus to its smaller siblings, the 150 cc Gixxer and Gixxer SF are also offered in three new colourways for 2025 - Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Oort Gray/ Metallic Lush Green. Prices for the 150 cc siblings start at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

As with the larger 250s, the Gixxer and Gixxer SF’s 155 cc, single-cylinder mill is now OBD-2B compliant. Power figures too are unchanged at 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm.