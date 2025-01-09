Login
2025 Suzuki Gixxer Series, V-Strom SX Launched In India; Now OBD-2B Compliant

Aside from now complying with OBD-2B regulations, the motorcycles receive new colourways for the 2025 model year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 V-Strom SX priced from Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • 2025 Gixxer 250 Series prices start from Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • 2025 Gixxer 155 series prices start from Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki Motorcycles India has updated the V-Strom SX, Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for the 2025 model year. All four motorcycles are now OBD-2B compliant and also get new colour options.
 

Also read: Two-Wheeler Sales December 2024: Suzuki, TVS, Royal Enfield Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Down
 

Starting with the V-Strom SX, the 2025 model is offered in three new colourways - Champion Yellow No.2, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Sonoma Red, and is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The 249 cc, single-cylinder engine is now OBD-2B complaint but it does not affect the performance. The unit continues to develop 26.1 bhp at 9300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm.
Suzuki V Strom SX 1

Moving to the Gixxer 250s, the 250 and SF 250 are now priced from Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Here too buyers can now pick from three fresh colours - Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, and Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White, while the engine has been updated to meet OBD-2B norms.

 

Also read: Suzuki GSX-R Series To Make A Comeback?
 

Speaking of the engine, the 249 cc mill continues to push out 26.1 bhp at 9300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 2

 

Shifting focus to its smaller siblings, the 150 cc Gixxer and Gixxer SF are also offered in three new colourways for 2025 - Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Oort Gray/ Metallic Lush Green. Prices for the 150 cc siblings start at Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

 

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh

 


Suzuki Gixxer 155

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 160, Next Entry-Level Adventure Motorcycle For India?
 

As with the larger 250s, the Gixxer and Gixxer SF’s 155 cc, single-cylinder mill is now OBD-2B compliant. Power figures too are unchanged at 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

# Suzuki V-Strom SX# Suzuki V-Strom SX 250# Suzuki Gixxer# Suzuki Gixxer SF 250# Suzuki Gixxer 155# Suzuki Gixxer 250# Bikes# Two Wheelers
