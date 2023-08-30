Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Hero Karizma XMR was recently launched in India, claiming to be the most powerful motorcycle in its segment but is it really the case? We put its specifications up against a bunch of potential rivals to see how the Karizma XMR stacks up in the company of the Bajaj RS200, Yamaha YZF R15 V4, KTC RC 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

Specifications Hero Karizma XMR KTM RC 200 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Yamaha R15 V4 Displacement 210 cc 199.5 cc 199.5 cc 249 cc 155 cc Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHC Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHC Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHC Single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled 2-valve SOHC Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-valve SOHC Max Power 25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm 25.47 bhp at 10,000 rpm 24.13 bhp at 9,750 rpm 26.13 bhp at 9,300 rpm 18.10 bhp at 10,000 rpm Peak Torque 20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm 19.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm 18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm Gearbox 6-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch 6-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox 6-speed gearbox

The Hero Karizma XMR sure packs in a solid punch, generating more power and torque than the likes of the R15 V4 and the Pulsar RS 200. In fact, its torque output is the second highest after the Gixxer SF 250 and it comes at comparatively lower revs too. All engines in this comparison are high-revving engines and the Hero puts out marginally lesser power than the RC 200 and the Gixxer SF 250. Plus, the motorcycle also sees a bunch of ‘firsts’ from Hero MotoCorp such as liquid-cooled engine, 6-speed gearbox and a dual overhead camshaft configuration. Yes, Hero is sort of late to the performance party.

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Chassis & Cycle Parts

Specifications Hero Karizma XMR KTM RC 200 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Yamaha R15 V4 Chassis Type Steel trellis frame Steel trellis frame Perimeter frame Diamond frame Deltabox frame Front Suspension 37 mm telescopic fork WP Apex 43 mm USD Telescopic front fork Telescopic front fork KYB upside down fork Rear Suspension Monoshock, 6-step pre-load adjustment WP Apex monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Link-type monocross Seat Height 810 mm 824 mm NA 800 mm 815 mm Ground Clearance 160 mm 158 mm 157 mm 165 mm 170 mm Fuel Capacity 11 litres 13.7 litres 13 litres 12 litres 11 litres Kerb Weight 163.5 kg 151 kg (dry) 166 kg 161 kg 141 kg

Now, the Yamaha R15 V4 is the lightest motorcycle here and also quite performance-oriented, getting a Deltabox frame and KYB USDs. Similarly, the KTM RC 200 gets 43 mm WP Apex USDs and is oriented towards offering good performance.

The Karizma XMR is the second heaviest motorcycle here, which lowers its power-to-weight ratio and in terms of sheer practicality, it gets the smallest fuel tank.

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Tyres & Brakes

Specifications Hero Karizma XMR KTM RC 200 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Yamaha R15 V4 Front Tyre 100/80-17 tubeless 110/70-17 tubeless 100/80-17 tubeless 110/70-17 tubeless 100/80-17 tubeless Rear Tyre 140/70-17 tubeless 150/60-17 tubeless 130/70-17 tubeless 150/60-17 tubeless 140/70-17 tubeless Front Brake 300 mm petal disc 320 mm disc 300 mm disc 300 mm disc 282 mm disc Rear Brake 230 mm petal disc 230 mm disc 230 mm disc 220 mm disc 220 mm disc

All five motorcycles in this comparison get front and rear disc brakes along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The KTM RC 200 goes a step above and offers supermoto ABS. All motorcycles are also shod with 17-inch tubeless tyres. The RC 200 has the biggest disc brakes while the R15 V4 has the smallest disc brakes.

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Features

The Karizma XMR comes loaded with features like a digital LCD screen, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, full LED lighting, USB port and an adjustable windscreen, which is a first for the segment. The RC 200 gets a colour LCD screen while the Gixxer SF 250 and the Pulsar RS200 fall behind a bit with features.

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Pricing

Prices Hero Karizma XMR KTM RC 200 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Yamaha R15 V4 Ex-showroom, Delhi Rs. 1.73 lakh Rs. 2.18 lakh Rs. 1.72 lakh Rs. 1.81 lakh to Rs. 2.05 lakh Rs. 1.82 lakh to Rs. 1.87 lakh

Introductory pricing for the Karizma XMR is set at Rs. 1.73 lakh, which will be increased to Rs. 1.83 lakh in the near future. Prices for the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 range from Rs. 1.81 lakh to Rs. 2.05 lakh and prices for the Yamaha YZF R15 range from Rs. 1.82 lakh to Rs. 1.87 lakh. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is priced at Rs. 1.72 lakh while the KTM RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2.18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Pulsar is the most affordable, but by just a small margin, while the KTM is the most expensive.

So yes, the Hero Karizma XMR does seem to have good potential to do well in the 200 cc segment. And don’t forget, it also has to contend with rivals in the 200 cc naked sport segment.