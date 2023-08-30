Login

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Hero Karizma XMR brings in a lot of ‘firsts’ from the brand. But how does it stack up against its rivals, ranging from 150 cc to 250 cc. Read on to find out.
By Carandbike Team

4 mins read

30-Aug-23 04:21 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Hero Karizma XMR takes its rivals on paper
  • It has one of the highest power output on a motorcycle in its segment
  • It is priced at Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hero Karizma XMR was recently launched in India, claiming to be the most powerful motorcycle in its segment but is it really the case? We put its specifications up against a bunch of potential rivals to see how the Karizma XMR stacks up in the company of the Bajaj RS200, Yamaha YZF R15 V4, KTC RC 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

 

 

Also Read: Hero Karizma XMR Launched In India

 

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

SpecificationsHero Karizma XMR KTM RC 200Bajaj Pulsar RS 200Suzuki Gixxer SF 250Yamaha R15 V4
Displacement210 cc 199.5 cc199.5 cc 249 cc 155 cc 
Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHCSingle-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHCSingle-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-valve DOHCSingle-cylinder, air/oil-cooled 2-valve SOHCSingle-cylinder, liquid-cooled 4-valve SOHC
Max Power25.15 bhp at 9,250 rpm25.47 bhp at 10,000 rpm24.13 bhp at 9,750 rpm26.13 bhp at 9,300 rpm18.10 bhp at 10,000 rpm
Peak Torque20.4 Nm at 7,250 rpm19.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm
Gearbox6-speed gearbox with slip & assist clutch6-speed gearbox6-speed gearbox6-speed gearbox6-speed gearbox

The Hero Karizma XMR sure packs in a solid punch, generating more power and torque than the likes of the R15 V4 and the Pulsar RS 200. In fact, its torque output is the second highest after the Gixxer SF 250 and it comes at comparatively lower revs too. All engines in this comparison are high-revving engines and the Hero puts out marginally lesser power than the RC 200 and the Gixxer SF 250. Plus, the motorcycle also sees a bunch of ‘firsts’ from Hero MotoCorp such as liquid-cooled engine, 6-speed gearbox and a dual overhead camshaft configuration. Yes, Hero is sort of late to the performance party.

 

 

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Chassis & Cycle Parts

SpecificationsHero Karizma XMR KTM RC 200Bajaj Pulsar RS 200Suzuki Gixxer SF 250Yamaha R15 V4
Chassis TypeSteel trellis frameSteel trellis framePerimeter frameDiamond frame Deltabox frame
Front Suspension37 mm telescopic forkWP Apex 43 mm USDTelescopic front forkTelescopic front forkKYB upside down fork
Rear SuspensionMonoshock, 6-step pre-load adjustmentWP Apex monoshockMonoshockMonoshockLink-type monocross
Seat Height 810 mm824 mmNA800 mm815 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm158 mm157 mm165 mm170 mm
Fuel Capacity11 litres13.7 litres13 litres12 litres11 litres
Kerb Weight163.5 kg151 kg (dry)166 kg161 kg141 kg

Now, the Yamaha R15 V4 is the lightest motorcycle here and also quite performance-oriented, getting a Deltabox frame and KYB USDs. Similarly, the KTM RC 200 gets 43 mm WP Apex USDs and is oriented towards offering good performance. 

The Karizma XMR is the second heaviest motorcycle here, which lowers its power-to-weight ratio and in terms of sheer practicality, it gets the smallest fuel tank. 

 

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Tyres & Brakes

SpecificationsHero Karizma XMR KTM RC 200Bajaj Pulsar RS 200Suzuki Gixxer SF 250Yamaha R15 V4
Front Tyre100/80-17 tubeless110/70-17 tubeless100/80-17 tubeless110/70-17 tubeless100/80-17 tubeless
Rear Tyre140/70-17 tubeless150/60-17 tubeless130/70-17 tubeless150/60-17 tubeless140/70-17 tubeless
Front Brake300 mm petal disc 320 mm disc 300 mm disc 300 mm disc 282 mm disc
Rear Brake230 mm petal disc 230 mm disc 230 mm disc 220 mm disc 220 mm disc 

 All five motorcycles in this comparison get front and rear disc brakes along with dual-channel ABS as standard. The KTM RC 200 goes a step above and offers supermoto ABS. All motorcycles are also shod with 17-inch tubeless tyres. The RC 200 has the biggest disc brakes while the R15 V4 has the smallest disc brakes.

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Features

The Karizma XMR comes loaded with features like a digital LCD screen, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, full LED lighting, USB port and an adjustable windscreen, which is a first for the segment. The RC 200 gets a colour LCD screen while the Gixxer SF 250 and the Pulsar RS200 fall behind a bit with features. 

 

Hero Karizma XMR vs Rivals: Pricing

PricesHero Karizma XMR KTM RC 200Bajaj Pulsar RS 200Suzuki Gixxer SF 250Yamaha R15 V4
Ex-showroom, DelhiRs. 1.73 lakhRs. 2.18 lakhRs. 1.72 lakhRs. 1.81 lakh to Rs. 2.05 lakhRs. 1.82 lakh to Rs. 1.87 lakh

Introductory pricing for the Karizma XMR is set at Rs. 1.73 lakh, which will be increased to Rs. 1.83 lakh in the near future. Prices for the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 range from Rs. 1.81 lakh to Rs. 2.05 lakh and prices for the Yamaha YZF R15 range from Rs. 1.82 lakh to Rs. 1.87 lakh. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is priced at Rs. 1.72 lakh while the KTM RC 200 is priced at Rs. 2.18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Pulsar is the most affordable, but by just a small margin, while the KTM is the most expensive. 

So yes, the Hero Karizma XMR does seem to have good potential to do well in the 200 cc segment. And don’t forget, it also has to contend with rivals in the 200 cc naked sport segment. 

# Hero Karizma XMR launch# Karizma XMR 210# Hero Karizma XMR competition# Hero Karizma XMR power figures# Bajaj Pulsar RS200# Suzuki Gixxer SF 250# Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0# KTM RC 200

