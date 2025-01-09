2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India At Rs 1.84 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch, New Digital Dash

After weeks of dropping teasers, Bajaj has finally launched the 2025 Pulsar RS200 in India at a price tag of Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the most comprehensive update Bajaj has given the motorcycle since its launch in 2015. With the update, the motorcycle gets a series of subtle cosmetic tweaks, in addition to a range of new features to bring it up-to-date.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 now gets LED headlamps and taillamps

Visually, the motorcycle’s design remains largely unchanged and it still sports the same edgy split headlamp setup as before. However, it now gets LED projectors. The design of the tank and lower cowl have also been retained, although, at the rear, the motorcycle gets a new, more minimalistic LED tail lamp setup. The 2025 Pulsar RS200 is offered in three colour schemes: Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black. On the feature front, the motorcycle now gets a new digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts. This is the same TFT unit offered in models such as the Pulsar NS200 and N250.

In terms of cycle parts, the Pulsar RS200 continues to feature a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock setup. The braking system has also been retained, with the motorcycle getting a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc. The motorcycle also comes with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), with three ABS modes- Road, Rain, and Offroad. While the motorcycle continues to ride on 17-inch wheels, the tyre width has increased (140/70-17 rear and 110/70-17 front).

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle continues to be powered by a single-cylinder 199.5 cc engine that churns out 24 bhp at 9750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which is now aided by an assist and slipper clutch.



The Bajaj Pulsar RS200’s rivals in the Indian market include the Hero Karizma XMR 210, and the KTM RC200.