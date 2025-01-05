2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 To Be Launched In India This Week

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to revive the Pulsar RS200 nameplate in India with an updated version of the motorcycle set to launch this week. The company has been dropping teasers of the upcoming model on its social media platforms for over a week. While earlier teasers hinted at the return of the RS200, Bajaj has now released a silhouette of the motorcycle, confirming its addition to the Pulsar lineup.

The latest teaser video showcases a blacked-out silhouette of the Pulsar RS200, revealing a design closely resembling the outgoing model. The updated motorcycle is expected to retain its sporty styling, including its signature twin-headlight setup with LED DRLs, full LED lighting, and a large fairing. The new iteration will likely maintain its styling while featuring refreshed graphics and new colour options.

The 2025 Pulsar RS200 is anticipated to arrive with a bunch of hardware changes. These include upside-down (USD) front forks, a larger rear tyre, and a new all-digital instrument cluster. The new dash will offer features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. These additions are in line with other motorcycles in the portfolio which received similar upgrades previously.



As for powertrain, the refreshed RS200 will retain its 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.



The outgoing Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is currently priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). With the expected upgrades incorporated in the new model, we expect prices to increase by a few thousand over the previous version.