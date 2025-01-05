Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 To Be Launched In India This Week

Bajaj Auto has confirmed it will be launching the new Pulsar RS200 motorcycle in India this week.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated RS200 to launch in India in the coming days
  • Latest teaser showcases the silhouette of the bike
  • Design, styling and powertrain are likely to remain the same at large

Bajaj Auto is gearing up to revive the Pulsar RS200 nameplate in India with an updated version of the motorcycle set to launch this week. The company has been dropping teasers of the upcoming model on its social media platforms for over a week. While earlier teasers hinted at the return of the RS200, Bajaj has now released a silhouette of the motorcycle, confirming its addition to the Pulsar lineup.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar F250, CT125X, Platina 110 ABS Discontinued In India
 

undefined

 

The latest teaser video showcases a blacked-out silhouette of the Pulsar RS200, revealing a design closely resembling the outgoing model. The updated motorcycle is expected to retain its sporty styling, including its signature twin-headlight setup with LED DRLs, full LED lighting, and a large fairing. The new iteration will likely maintain its styling while featuring refreshed graphics and new colour options.

 

Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025

 

Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 Teased

The 2025 Pulsar RS200 is anticipated to arrive with a bunch of hardware changes. These include upside-down (USD) front forks, a larger rear tyre, and a new all-digital instrument cluster. The new dash will offer features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. These additions are in line with other motorcycles in the portfolio which received similar upgrades previously. 
 

As for powertrain, the refreshed RS200 will retain its 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 24.16 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. 
 

The outgoing Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is currently priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). With the expected upgrades incorporated in the new model, we expect prices to increase by a few thousand over the previous version. 

# Bajaj Auto# Bajaj Bikes# 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200# New Bajaj Pulsar RS200# New RS200# Bajaj Pulsar RS200# Upcoming Bajaj Bikes in India# Auto News# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Bajaj Auto has discontinued three models from its India portfolio owing to slow sales performance.
    Bajaj Pulsar F250, CT125X, Platina 110 ABS Discontinued In India
  • The Creta Electric will be offered in four trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-Wise Battery Options Revealed
  • Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out a new Pulsar model, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the RS 200 or potentially the RS 400.
    New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025
  • With 2024 nearly over, we take a look back at all the biggest happenings of the automotive industry in India and overseas that stole the headlines.
    12 Auto Newsmakers Of 2024: Affordable Coupe-SUVs, Honda-Nissan Merger, First CNG Motorcycle, Jaguar Rebranding And More
  • The KLX 230 is offered in two colour schemes: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh

Latest News

  • Royal Enfield’s best-selling 650, the Interceptor, has been spotted likely sporting a larger 750cc engine, which has been in the works for a while now.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Spotted Testing In India
  • Bajaj Auto has confirmed it will be launching the new Pulsar RS200 motorcycle in India this week.
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 To Be Launched In India This Week
  • Following a quiet 2024, Renault India is lining up two big launches for 2025 in the form of the next-generation Triber MPV and the new Kiger subcompact SUV, with the launch of the all-new Duster scheduled for 2026.
    New Renault Triber And Kiger India Launch In 2025; Duster Set To Return In 2026
  • Unveiled in June 2024, the new BMW 1 Series hatchback received an all-new design, alongside a range of new features
    New BMW 1 Series Design Patented In India
  • The 2025 Ather 450 Series gets a range of new features in addition to improved range figures
    2025 Ather 450 Series Launched In India; Gets Improved Range, New Features
  • All-electric SUV will be Maruti’s first EV for the Indian market with the SUV to be manufactured at the company’s plant in Gujarat for global and local markets.
    Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Electric SUV India Debut On January 17
  • The Military Silver variants of the Bullet 350 were offered in red and black paint schemes featuring silver pinstripes.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver Variant Discontinued
  • Bajaj Auto has discontinued three models from its India portfolio owing to slow sales performance.
    Bajaj Pulsar F250, CT125X, Platina 110 ABS Discontinued In India
  • Brands such as TVS and Royal Enfield reported growth in sales, while Bajaj’s sales fell in December 2024
    Two-Wheeler Sales December 2024: Suzuki, TVS, Royal Enfield Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Down
  • The Creta Electric will compete with the likes of the Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.
    Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Options, Range Compared
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 To Be Launched In India This Week
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved