New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 1.20 Lakh

The Chetak 35 Series gets a revised frame, larger battery, longer range and more tech on board.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Chetak 35 series gets a larger 3.5 kWh battery and 153 km of claimed range
  • Revised frame and underfloor battery frees up more underseat storage
  • Launched in two variants - 3501 and 3502; third 3503 variant to arrive at a later date

Bajaj has launched the new Chetak 35 Series electric scooter in India with prices starting from Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Called the 35 series, the new Chetak has cosmetically changed little over its predecessor but now packs notable changes under the skin such as a larger battery, improved range and more tech on board. There will be three variants on offer - the 3501, 3502 and 3503- though the prices for the 3503 have yet to be announced.

 

Bajaj Chetak 35 SeriesPrice (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)
3501Rs 1.27 lakh
3502Rs 1.20 lakh

 

Also read: New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images



Bajaj Chetak 35 Series 1
New 35 Series gets a revised frame, larger battery and more tech though the overall design is unchanged. 

 

The big changes to the Chetak 35 Series are to the tech on board and under the skin. Bajaj says the Chetak 35 Series gets a redesigned frame which brings with it a longer wheelbase and a repositioned battery. The battery pack now sits under the floor - from under the seat in the older models - which liberates more under-seat storage. Bajaj says under-seat storage is now 35 litres - up from 21 litres. A lot of the electrical components and control units under the skin have also been repositioned.
 

Also read: Ethanol-Powered Bajaj NS160 Flex Fuel Showcased At IBET Expo 2024
 

The seat is now 80 mm longer at 725 mm, which should offer more space for the rider and pillion.
 Bajaj Chetak 35 Series 3

New Chetak 35 Series is longer than the 32 Series; battery pack moved under the floor

 

Focusing on the powertrain, the Chetak 35 Series gets a larger 3.5 kWh battery pack - up from the 32 Series’ 3.2 kWh unit. This leads to an improved claimed range of up to 153 km on a full charge - up from 137 km. Bajaj says that it has also moved to a new generation electric motor and motor controller which has helped improve the powertrain’s efficiency. On the charging front, the Chetak 3501 comes with a 950 W on-board charger that charges the battery from 0-80 per cent in 3 hours depending on the variant.

 

Also read: 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium Review: Feel-Good Features Come At A Cost

 Bajaj Chetak 35 Series 4

Seat is 80 mm longer offering more space to rider and pillion

 

On the feature front, the big update is the inclusion of a new TFT touchscreen display between the handlebars for the instrument cluster and infotainment functions on the 3501. The 3502 gets a non-tochscreen display The system features built-in navigation from Mappls and also supports smartphone-based connectivity functions such as accepting/declining calls and music controls. The Chetak also offers on-board storage for digital documents along with some connected features such as remote immobilisation, overspeed alert and accident detection. Do note that some of these features are part of an add-on TecPac that will be offered with the scooter.
 

Also read: Bajaj Says 'No Fire Or Thermal Runaway' in Viral Chetak E-Scooter Video
 

Bajaj Chetak 35 Series 5

3501 trim gets a touchscreen TFT display.

 

The 3502 is a lower-spec package that drops bits such as the on-board charger and the touchscreen display. The 3503 meanwhile misses out on bits such as disc brakes and gets an electric motor with an integrated controller unit to further optimise cost.

# Bajaj# Bajaj Chetak# Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter# Bajaj Chetak Electric# Bajaj Chetak 35 Series# Bajaj Chetak EV# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

