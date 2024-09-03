Login
Ethanol-Powered Bajaj NS160 Flex Fuel Showcased At IBET Expo 2024

The motorcycle was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo that was held earlier this year
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj has showcased the flex-fuel powered derivative of the Pulsar NS160.
  • Motorcycle retains the same design as the standard NS160.
  • No technical specifications revealed yet.

Bajaj has showcased the ethanol-powered flex-fuel derivative of the Pulsar NS160 at the India Bio-Energy & Tech (IBET) Expo 2024. The motorcycle was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo that took place earlier this year. The company had recently revealed its plans unveil an all-new ethanol-powered motorcycle in September 2024, with a launch slated to take place later this financial year. Earlier this year, Bajaj became the first manufacturer in the world to launch a CNG-powered motorcycle, the Freedom 125.
 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Launched In India At Rs 1.15 Lakh
 Bajaj NS 160 Flex Fuel Showcased 1

 

While Bajaj has provided minimal details about the motorcycle, it appears to retain the same design as the standard NS160, sporting the same red shade offered with the motorcycle. The current NS160 gets features such as a digital instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity, enabling riders to pair their smartphones and access features such as incoming calls and SMS notifications, as well as turn-by-turn navigation.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Ethanol Motorcycle To Be Launched This Year


The standard NS160 is powered by a 160.03 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 17.03 bhp and 14.6 Nm. The flex-fuel powered model is also expected to be equipped with the same engine, although expect the power figures to be slightly different as a result of the modifications made to the engine.

 

Also Read: Bajaj Auto To Introduce Another CNG Two-Wheeler Soon; New Chetak Platform In The Works
 

Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto recently stated that the company is getting ready to launch both an ethanol motorcycle and three-wheeler within this financial year. While Bajaj is yet to reveal more details, it is possible that the upcoming ethanol-powered motorcycle could well be the NS 160 Flex-Fuel.

