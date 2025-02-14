Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched At Rs 1.07 Lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched a new ABS-equipped variant of the Pulsar NS125 in India at a price of Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is a new third trim level for the 125 cc motorcycle aside from the previously offered standard and LED BT (with an LED headlight and Bluetooth connectivity) variants.



The new top variant packs in all the features from the LED BT trim such as the LED headlight, digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity but now adds single-channel ABS to the mix. As per Bajaj’s website, the new LED BT ABS trim level is offered in four exterior colours - Black, Blue, Orange and Red. Lower variants miss out Black in favour of Grey.

Mechanically, the Pulsar NS125 sees no changes with the 124.45 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine pushing out 11.82 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.



The NS125 last received a major update last year which saw the motorcycle receive an LED headlight, new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port.