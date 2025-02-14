Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched At Rs 1.07 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 14, 2025
Highlights
- Pulsar NS125 gets new top variant with single-channel ABS
- Gets no other feature or mechanical updates
- NS125 was updated in 2024 with an LED headlight, digital instrument console and Bluetooth
Bajaj Auto has launched a new ABS-equipped variant of the Pulsar NS125 in India at a price of Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is a new third trim level for the 125 cc motorcycle aside from the previously offered standard and LED BT (with an LED headlight and Bluetooth connectivity) variants.
Also read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India At Rs 1.84 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch, New Digital Dash
The new top variant packs in all the features from the LED BT trim such as the LED headlight, digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity but now adds single-channel ABS to the mix. As per Bajaj’s website, the new LED BT ABS trim level is offered in four exterior colours - Black, Blue, Orange and Red. Lower variants miss out Black in favour of Grey.
Also read: Bajaj Pulsar F250, CT125X, Platina 110 ABS Discontinued In India
Mechanically, the Pulsar NS125 sees no changes with the 124.45 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine pushing out 11.82 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.
The NS125 last received a major update last year which saw the motorcycle receive an LED headlight, new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port.
Latest News
Popular Bajaj Models
- Bajaj Pulsar 150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.1 - 1.15 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.5 Lakh
- Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.23 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar NS160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.46 - 1.85 Lakh
- Bajaj Avenger Street 160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.01 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar F250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.4 - 1.5 Lakh
- Bajaj CT 125 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 71,354 - 74,682
- Bajaj Pulsar 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,122 - 80,218
- Bajaj CT 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61,869
- Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 - 1.12 Lakh
- Bajaj Platina 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,224
- Bajaj Platina 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 52,915 - 63,578
- Bajaj Pulsar 200 NSEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.57 - 1.69 Lakh
- Bajaj Dominar 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.54 Lakh
- Bajaj ChetakEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 - 1.47 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.28 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar RS 200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.84 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar P150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 - 1.2 Lakh
- Bajaj Dominar 400 [2019]Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.03 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 94,707 - 98,707
- Bajaj Pulsar NS400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.85 Lakh
- Bajaj Chetak 2024Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.2 - 1.27 Lakh
- Bajaj Pulsar N150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.17 Lakh
- Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 - 1.2 Lakh
- Bajaj Freedom 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 95,000 - 1.1 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Two Wheelers
- Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched At Rs 1.07 Lakh