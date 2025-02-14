Login
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched At Rs 1.07 Lakh

The NS125 is now offered with single-channel ABS in the top variant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Pulsar NS125 gets new top variant with single-channel ABS
  • Gets no other feature or mechanical updates
  • NS125 was updated in 2024 with an LED headlight, digital instrument console and Bluetooth

Bajaj Auto has launched a new ABS-equipped variant of the Pulsar NS125 in India at a price of Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is a new third trim level for the 125 cc motorcycle aside from the previously offered standard and LED BT (with an LED headlight and Bluetooth connectivity) variants.
 

Also read: 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India At Rs 1.84 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch, New Digital Dash
 

The new top variant packs in all the features from the LED BT trim such as the LED headlight, digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity but now adds single-channel ABS to the mix. As per Bajaj’s website, the new LED BT ABS trim level is offered in four exterior colours - Black, Blue, Orange and Red. Lower variants miss out Black in favour of Grey.

 

Also read: Bajaj Pulsar F250, CT125X, Platina 110 ABS Discontinued In India

 Bajaj P Ulsar NS 125 ABS 1

Mechanically, the Pulsar NS125 sees no changes with the 124.45 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine pushing out 11.82 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox.
 

The NS125 last received a major update last year which saw the motorcycle receive an LED headlight, new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB charging port.

# Bajaj# Bajaj Pulsar# Bajaj Pulsar NS125# Bajaj Pulsar NS 125# Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS# Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 ABS# Bikes# Two Wheelers
