Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the latest addition to the 125 cc commuter segment. How does it compare to its rivals on paper? We find out
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj recently launched the Pulsar N125 in India.
  • Offered in two variants- LED Disc and LED Disc BT.
  • Rivals the likes of the Hero Xtreme 125 R and the TVS Raider.

Bajaj Auto’s latest motorcycle in India is the new Pulsar N125. The latest addition to the Pulsar family, the N125 is a completely new motorcycle from the ground up, built on an all-new engine and new chassis. It is currently the fifth 125 cc motorcycle in Bajaj’s portfolio, and is targeted at the premium commuter 125 cc sub-segment. More specifically, it joins the highly-contested 125 cc premium commuter segment, currently dominated by the likes of the TVS Raider and the Hero Xtreme 125 R. So how do the trio go up on paper? Let us find out. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N125 First Ride Review: Is It The Best 125 cc Motorcycle?

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m25

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the latest addition to the 125 cc commuter segment
 

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Engine Specifications

 

SpecificationsBajaj Pulsar N125Hero Xtreme 125 RTVS Raider
Displacement124.58 cc124.7 cc124.8 cc
Valvetrain2-valve2-valve3-valve
Max Power11.83 bhp at 8,500 rpm11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm11.22 bhp at 6,000 rpm
Peak Torque11 Nm at 6,000 rpm10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm11.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm
Gearbox5-speed gearbox 5-speed gearbox5-speed gearbox 


On the powertrain front, all the motorcycles here come with a displacement of just under 125 cc, with the engines mated to a five-speed gearbox. The power figures of all the motorcycles are only slightly different from each other, by less than 1 bhp. The Pulsar N125 is only marginally more powerful than the Hero and TVS and comes with the highest power-to-weight ratio, which should make it the faster-accelerating bike here. But it's the TVS which gets a 3-valve head in this comparison. And even though with 125 cc engines, a freer breathing 3-valve head should offer a slight advantage in refinement and tractability. The real differences though can only be noticed on a back to back comparison. However, you can read about out comparison review between the TVS Raider and the Hero Xtreme 125R here

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N125: In Pictures
 

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Cycle Parts 

 

SpecificationsBajaj Pulsar N125Hero Xtreme 125 RTVS Raider
Front SuspensionTelescopic front forksTelescopic front forksTelescopic front forks
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshockMonoshock
Front Brakes240 mm disc brake276 mm disc240 mm disc brake/ Drum brake
Rear BrakesDrum brakeDrum brakeDrum brake


In terms of cycle parts, most of the components of the motorcycles are similar to each other such as the telescopic front fork/rear monoshock combination. While the Xtreme 125 R and the Pulsar N125 are offered with a front disc brake as standard, the TVS is not, and can also be had in a more affordable front drum brake variant. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched At Rs. 94,707

 

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Kerb Weight, Seat Height & More

Hero Xtreme125 12

The Hero Xtreme 125 R is the heaviest motorcycle here, weighing in at 136 kg

 Bajaj Pulsar N125Hero Xtreme 125 RTVS Raider
Seat Height 795 mm794 mm780 mm
Ground Clearance 198 mm180 mm180 mm
Wheelbase 1295 mm1319 mm1326 mm
Fuel Capacity9.5 litres10 litres10 litres
Kerb Weight125 kg136 kg123 kg


The Pulsar N125 has the shortest wheelbase here, which should make it nimbler, and better-handling motorcycle here. It also has the highest ground clearance of 198 mm, in comparison to the Hero and the TVS which come with 180 mm of ground clearance. With a kerb weight of 125 kg, the Bajaj is right in the middle. The Hero with its 136 kg kerb weight is the heaviest motorcycle here, while the Raider, is the lightest. A downside of the N125 however, would be the fact that it has a slightly smaller fuel tank capacity of 9.5 litres, while the other two bikes come with 10 litre tanks.

 

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Features and Equipment

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals Specifications Comparison 1

Only the Raider gets a full-colour TFT display in this comparison


In terms of features, all the motorcycles are on par with each other. All of them get an LCD digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, although only the Raider gets a full-colour TFT display in its top-spec variant. The TVS also gets the TVS SmartXonnect system, with more than 99 connected features including turn-by-turn navigation, notifications, ride reports and more. The bikes also come with USB charging ports.

 

However, in terms of safety, the Hero Xtreme 125 R has the upper hand as it is the only motorcycle here to get single-channel ABS.
 

Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Price

ModelBajaj Pulsar N125Hero Xtreme 125 RTVS Raider
Ex-showroom pricesRs 94,707 to Rs 98,707Rs 95,000 to Rs 99,500Rs 84,864 to Rs 1.04 lakh


In terms of pricing, the Bajaj and the Hero are similarly priced and are both offered in two variants. The TVS on the other hand, is available in six variants, with a much more wider price range of Rs 84,864 to Rs 1.04 lakh. (All prices,ex-showroom)



 

# Bajaj Pulsar# Bajaj Pulsar N125# Bajaj Pulsar New# Bajaj 125 cc Pulsar# 125 cc bike# 125 cc commuter# Hero Xtreme 125R# Hero Xtreme 125 R rivals# TVS Raider# TVS Raider 125# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This variant comes with iGo assist technology, which was introduced with the new TVS Jupiter earlier this year.
    TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389
  • Prices for the Pulsar N125 start at Rs 94,907 (ex-showroom). Here are some detailed shots of the latest Pulsar model.
    Bajaj Pulsar N125: In Pictures
  • The motorcycle will be offered in two variants- the base-spec LED Disc variant, and the LED Disc BT variant
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched In India At Rs 94,707
  • The Bajaj Pulsar N125’s design is vastly different from the rest of the Pulsar N range
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Unveiled; Launch Soon
  • Bajaj is all set to launch a new variant of the Pular, which could possibly be the N125
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch Soon: What To Expect

Latest News

  • Commissioned for an unnamed client in Southeast Asia the E-Type Commemorative also marks 50 years since the E-Type was discontinued in 1974.
    Jaguar Classic Bespoke E-Type Commemoratives Feature 18K Gold And Silver Trim
  • Features a slim profile, large wheels and an minimalistic look, paying tribute to the Flying Flea motorcycle used in WW2
    Upcoming Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spied Undisguised
  • This variant comes with iGo assist technology, which was introduced with the new TVS Jupiter earlier this year.
    TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389
  • The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the latest addition to the 125 cc commuter segment. How does it compare to its rivals on paper? We find out
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The updated Meridian SUV is now offered in four trim levels, and the entry-level Longitude variant is solely available in the 5-seat layout.
    2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The measure has been implemented to discourage the use of private transport as the national capital reports very poor air quality.
    Municipal Car Parks To Double Parking Fees In Delhi
  • The test mule of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally gets Rally stickering on the side and a rally tail cowl.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spotted On Test
  • This offer can only be availed on motorcycles that will be delivered between October 23 and October 31
    Aprilia RS 457 Available With Quickshifter At A Discounted Price
  • Compared to the 1290 Super Adventure, the new 1390 packs in a larger engine, more power and more tech on board
    KTM Super Adventure S Evo Revealed; First KTM To Get An AMT
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 798 cc inline-triple, gets three ride modes and is available in four shades
    New Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Unveiled

Research More on Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Starts at ₹ 94,707 - 98,707

Check On-Road Price
View Pulsar N125 Specifications
View Pulsar N125 Features

Popular Bajaj Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved