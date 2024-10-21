Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NK
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched In India At Rs 94,707

The motorcycle will be offered in two variants- the base-spec LED Disc variant, and the LED Disc BT variant
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj has launched the Pulsar N125 in the Indian market.
  • Offered in two variants, priced at Rs 94,707 and Rs 98,707.
  • Rivals the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and Honda SP125.

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar N125 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 94,707 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be offered in two variants- the base-spec LED Disc variant, and the LED Disc BT variant (Rs 98,707). The motorcycle is the latest addition to the heavily contested 125 cc commuter segment in India. 

 

Also ReadBajaj Pulsar N125 Unveiled; Launch Soon
 

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Visually, the N125’s design is vastly different from the rest of the Pulsar N range and features a new LED headlamp, with a downward-sloping design. Other styling cues include a large sculpted fuel tank with the tank cover extending towards the front fork, a split-seat setup, and alloy wheels that are similar to the ones on the now-discontinued Pulsar P150. Towards the rear, the motorcycle gets a single-piece grab rail, in contrast to other Pulsar models, all of which have split grab rails at the rear. The Pulsar N125 will be offered in seven colour options in total, three for the LED Disc BT variant, and four for the LED Disc variant.

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m13

In terms of features, the base model is available with a small LCD display, while the LED Disc BT variant, as its name suggests comes with a monochrome LCD display, with Bluetooth connectivity. 

 

Also ReadBajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch Soon: What To Expect
 

Bajaj Pulsar N125 1

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle will feature a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. The LED Disc BT variant gets wider, lower profile 110/80-17 tyres than the base model’s 100/90-17. 
 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a reworked version of the existing 125 cc engine. The peak power figures are the same as the NS125 (11.8 bhp and 11 Nm), although in the N125, peak torque is achieved at 6000 rpm, while in the NS125, it is attained at 7000 rpm.

 

Also ReadTwo-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth
 

The N125’s main rivals in the Indian market will include the likes of the TVS Raider 125, Honda SP125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
 

# Bajaj N125# Bajaj motorcycles# bikes# Bajaj 125 cc bike# 125 cc bike# New Bajaj Pulsar# Pulsar# Bajaj Pulsar N125# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Bajaj Pulsar N125’s design is vastly different from the rest of the Pulsar N range
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Unveiled; Launch Soon
  • The KLX 230 is the first road-legal dual-sport motorcycle from Kawasaki in India.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Debuts In India Ahead Of December Launch
  • Bajaj is all set to launch a new variant of the Pular, which could possibly be the N125
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch Soon: What To Expect
  • In September 2024, total passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,56,752 units, while two-wheeler sales reached 20,25,993 units.
    Auto Sales September 2024: India’s Total Volume Grew Nearly 13% Led By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales
  • The update brings along a new 5.0-inch TFT display and minor visual changes to the Duke 250.
    KTM Duke 250 Gets 5.0-Inch TFT Display, Priced At Rs 2.41 Lakh

Latest News

  • The new store in Hyderabad is launched in collaboration with VVC Motors.
    Mahindra First Choice Launches New Car&Bike Pre-Owned Car Store In Hyderabad
  • Leaked design images suggest the Karizma XMR 250 will feature integrated aero winglets and an upside-down fork setup
    Is A Hero Karizma XMR 250 In The Works?
  • The motorcycle will be offered in two variants- the base-spec LED Disc variant, and the LED Disc BT variant
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched In India At Rs 94,707
  • With an average of around 1,785 units sold each month, Virtus took 28 months to achieve the 50,000-unit sale milestone in the domestic market.
    Volkswagen Virtus Reaches 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone; 17,000 Units Sold So Far In 2024
  • The Ertiga-based Rumion MPV joins the ‘Festival Limited Edition’ list; being offered with free accessories worth Rs 20,608.
    Toyota Rumion Festival Limited Edition Announced
  • The tyres are compatible with motorcycle like the KTM 390 Duke, KTM RC 390, Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RR 310, and Aprilia RS457
    Reise TraceRad Radial Tyres Launched In India
  • The cruise control function will be further complemented by dedicated buttons to engage or reset on the go.
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R To Feature Cruise Control
  • The flex-fuel derivative of the Honda CB300F can run on an ethanol-gasoline blend with up to 85 per cent ethanol
    Honda CB300F FlexTech Launched In India At Rs 1.70 Lakh; Can Run On 85% Ethanol
  • First showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, the CB300F FlexTech is capable on running on up to an E85 fuel petrol-ethanol blend.
    Honda CB300F FlexTech India Launch On October 20
  • The Special Edition is only available for the month of October 2024 and is available across all trim levels.
    Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched; Gets Free Accessories Worth Over Rs 20,000

Popular Bajaj Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved