Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched In India At Rs 94,707

Bajaj has launched the Pulsar N125 in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 94,707 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will be offered in two variants- the base-spec LED Disc variant, and the LED Disc BT variant (Rs 98,707). The motorcycle is the latest addition to the heavily contested 125 cc commuter segment in India.

Visually, the N125’s design is vastly different from the rest of the Pulsar N range and features a new LED headlamp, with a downward-sloping design. Other styling cues include a large sculpted fuel tank with the tank cover extending towards the front fork, a split-seat setup, and alloy wheels that are similar to the ones on the now-discontinued Pulsar P150. Towards the rear, the motorcycle gets a single-piece grab rail, in contrast to other Pulsar models, all of which have split grab rails at the rear. The Pulsar N125 will be offered in seven colour options in total, three for the LED Disc BT variant, and four for the LED Disc variant.

In terms of features, the base model is available with a small LCD display, while the LED Disc BT variant, as its name suggests comes with a monochrome LCD display, with Bluetooth connectivity.

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle will feature a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. The LED Disc BT variant gets wider, lower profile 110/80-17 tyres than the base model’s 100/90-17.



On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a reworked version of the existing 125 cc engine. The peak power figures are the same as the NS125 (11.8 bhp and 11 Nm), although in the N125, peak torque is achieved at 6000 rpm, while in the NS125, it is attained at 7000 rpm.

