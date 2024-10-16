Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch Soon: What To Expect

Bajaj is all set to launch a new variant of the Pular, which could possibly be the N125
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj will launch a new variant of the Pulsar in the coming days.
  • The upcoming motorcycle is expected to be the Pulsar N125.
  • Will be Bajaj’s rival to the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch a new variant of the Pulsar soon. The motorcycle is expected to be the all-new Pulsar N125, which, if the rumours are true, will be the latest addition to Bajaj’s Pulsar N range. Based on spy shots, the motorcycle will look quite different from the rest of the N range.

 

Also ReadTwo-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth
 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch On October 17 What To Expect

The upcoming motorcycle will sport a slightly different design from the rest of the Pulsar N range

 

Visually, the N125 is expected to sport a slightly different design from the rest of the Pulsar N range. These will include a new headlamp and indicators, restyled body panels, and new alloy wheels. A teaser video of the motorcycle revealed that it will be offered in a purple colour scheme. According to reports, the motorcycle will be offered in multiple variants and can be had with both LED and halogen headlights. The motorcycle is expected to feature the same digital console as the rest of the Pulsar N range.

 

Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
 

undefined

In terms of cycle parts, the bike is expected to come with a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. Spy images have revealed that the motorcycle will feature a front disc and a rear drum brake, although this may not be the only braking setup on offer.

 

Also ReadUpdated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets New 5-Inch TFT Display
 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to be powered by a reworked version of the existing 125 cc mill with more refinement while registering approximately the same power output of 12 bhp and 11 Nm. The engine will continue to come mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

 

Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 will rival the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.


 Spy Shot Source

# Bajaj# Bajaj Pulsar New# Bajaj Pulsar N125# Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launch# Bajaj Pulsar N125 images# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Bajaj Pulsar N160 offers segment-first dual-channel ABS. But does it have the goods to take the fight to the best in the segment?
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review
  • Recently launched at a price tag of Rs 1.15 lakh, the scooter can now be had for as low as Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Gets Upto Rs 15,000 Discount On Flipkart; Valid Till September 7
  • The motorcycle was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo that was held earlier this year
    Ethanol-Powered Bajaj NS160 Flex Fuel Showcased At IBET Expo 2024
  • Bajaj plans to export the Freedom 125 to overseas markets where availability of CNG is widespread.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle To Eventually Be Exported To 6 Countries
  • Here are the top ten stats about the Bajaj Freedom 125 that you need to know before purchasing one
    Bajaj Freedom 125: Top 10 Stats About The World’s First CNG Motorcycle

Latest News

  • The prices of the plans range from Rs 1130 to Rs 2400, and these will be valid for a year or 10,000 km, whichever is earlier.
    Ather Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices
  • The Tasior festive edition packs in a complimentary accessory package worth over Rs 20,000.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition Announced
  • This will be the fourth iteration of the naked litre-class motorcycle from BMW Motorrad
    2025 BMW S 1000 R Design Images Leaked
  • The upcoming 390 ADV was spotted as a contender in an off-road competition in South Dakota.
    KTM 390 Adventure R Spotted Ahead Of EICMA 2024
  • Taking inspiration from its 1200 cc sibling, the Speed Twin 900 now comes with USDs, a radial front brake caliper and updated styling
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Unveiled
  • The latest iteration of the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a new design, in line with many new models from the brand
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Features
  • Bajaj is all set to launch a new variant of the Pular, which could possibly be the N125
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch Soon: What To Expect
  • The electric motorcycle is expected to be a neo-retro roadster, with a single-seat setup
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
  • The Nexon ICE scored 29.41/32 points for adult safety and 43.83/49 points for child protection
    Tata Nexon ICE Awarded 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • Strong demand for the Land Rover Defender, along with the Range Rover, contributed to a strong showing for JLR in the first half of the year.
    JLR India Sold 3,214 SUVs In H1 FY25; Sales Up 36 Per Cent

Popular Bajaj Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch Soon: What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved