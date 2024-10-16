Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch Soon: What To Expect
By car&bike Team
3 mins read
Published on October 16, 2024
Highlights
- Bajaj will launch a new variant of the Pulsar in the coming days.
- The upcoming motorcycle is expected to be the Pulsar N125.
- Will be Bajaj’s rival to the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
Bajaj Auto is all set to launch a new variant of the Pulsar soon. The motorcycle is expected to be the all-new Pulsar N125, which, if the rumours are true, will be the latest addition to Bajaj’s Pulsar N range. Based on spy shots, the motorcycle will look quite different from the rest of the N range.
Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales September 2024: Bajaj, TVS, Hero, Honda See Double-Digit Growth
The upcoming motorcycle will sport a slightly different design from the rest of the Pulsar N range
Visually, the N125 is expected to sport a slightly different design from the rest of the Pulsar N range. These will include a new headlamp and indicators, restyled body panels, and new alloy wheels. A teaser video of the motorcycle revealed that it will be offered in a purple colour scheme. According to reports, the motorcycle will be offered in multiple variants and can be had with both LED and halogen headlights. The motorcycle is expected to feature the same digital console as the rest of the Pulsar N range.
Also Read: Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
In terms of cycle parts, the bike is expected to come with a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. Spy images have revealed that the motorcycle will feature a front disc and a rear drum brake, although this may not be the only braking setup on offer.
Also Read: Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets New 5-Inch TFT Display
On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to be powered by a reworked version of the existing 125 cc mill with more refinement while registering approximately the same power output of 12 bhp and 11 Nm. The engine will continue to come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 will rival the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
