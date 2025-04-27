2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch Soon

Bajaj will soon launch the 2025 Dominar 400 in the Indian market. With the update, the motorcycle, which has remained largely the same since its conception, will now receive a few changes in line with a few other motorcycles in the company’s portfolio. While Bajaj is yet to provide a proper timeline for the launch of the motorcycle, we expect it to happen sometime in the next week or so, considering that the motorcycle has already started arriving at dealerships.

In addition to receiving a new LCD cluster (left), the motorcycle now gets a USB port near the fuel tank

The most evident change on the motorcycle is the new digital instrument cluster, which appears to be the same unit offered on the Pulsar NS400Z. The features on the LCD cluster include turn-by-turn navigation and call and SMS alerts. Bajaj has also removed the digital display near the fuel tank, replacing it with a charging port. Other new bits are likely to include ride-by-wire and four ABS modes- Road, Sport, Rain and Off-Road. The switchgear of the motorcycle has also been revised accordingly.

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 will continue to be powered by the liquid-cooled 373.3 cc single-cylinder engine. The same engine also powers the Bajaj NS400Z. The engine churns out nearly 39 bhp at 8,800 rpm and 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slipper clutch.



The Bajaj Dominar’s rivals in the Indian market include the Triumph Speed 400 and, TVS Apache RTR 310.





