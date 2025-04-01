Login
Bajaj Reduces Prices Of Pulsar Models

Bajaj Auto Limited has announced the sales milestone for 2 crore Bajaj Pulsar models since 2001, and to celebrate the milestone has announced special prices for Pulsar models.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj announces sales milestone of 2 crore Pulsar motorcycles
  • Price cuts announced over several Pulsar models
  • Bajaj Pulsar was first launched in 2001

Bajaj Auto Limited has announced special celebration prices for multiple Pulsar models offering customers savings of up to Rs. 7,300. The reduced prices are part of the celebratory prices to mark the 2 crore sales milestone of Bajaj Pulsar models. First launched in 2001, the Bajaj Pulsar reached its first crore in sales over 17 years, from 2001 to 2018, while the second crore was achieved in just six years, from 2019 till 2025. The Bajaj Pulsar currently sales in over 50 countries, and the company says the sales milestone reflects “Pulsar’s growing popularity and increasing dominance worldwide.”

 

New Bajaj Pulsar N160 Variant Launched At Rs 1 40 Lakh Gets New USD Fork Setup

 

“Reaching the 2-crore milestone in more than 50 countries is a badge of honour of the unflinching love and trust of Pulsarmaniacs everywhere,” said Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Limited. 

 

“To mark this amazing achievement and thank our valued customers for their loyalty, we are happy to introduce special celebration prices on select Pulsar models in April,” he added.

 

Bajaj Pulsar 220 F

The Bajaj Pulsar 220 F gets the highest price cuts, offering customers savings of upto Rs. 7,379, but only in the states of Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal. The Bajaj Pulsar 124 Neon gets the lowest price cut, of Rs. 1,184 across the country. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 base variant, NS 125 ABS variant and the N 160 Twin Disc Single Seat variants are offered with new attractive prices.

 

ModelPrice (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Savings Amount
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon₹ 84,493₹ 1,184
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre₹ 91,610₹ 2,000
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc₹ 1,12,838₹ 3,000
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Twin Disc₹ 1,19,923₹ 3,000
Bajaj Pulsar N160 USD₹ 1,36,992₹ 5,811
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Base Variant₹ 99,994New Price
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ABS Variant₹ 1,06,739New Price
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Twin Disc Single Seat₹ 1,22,722New Price
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F ₹ 7,379 savings in Maharashtra, Bihar & West Bengal
