Bajaj Pulsar NS200 New Base Variant Spotted At Dealership

Bajaj may be looking to offer a more affordable version of its Bajaj Pulsar NS200 as is evident from what appears to be a lower-spec base variant spotted at a dealership. The new variant of the Pulsar NS200 has been spotted with a conventional telescopic fork and single-channel ABS hinting that this base variant could be launched very soon. Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is available in a single variant, with an upside down front fork and dual-channel ABS and is priced at Rs. 1.60 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The other mechanicals and specifications remain the same as the dual-channel ABS variant of the Pulsar NS200, including the same bodywork, design, LED lights and LCD instrument console. The NS200 continues to have a perimeter frame and 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. The 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine retains the same state of tune, putting out 24.13 bhp at 9750 rpm and 18.74 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. The NS200 continues with a six-speed gearbox.

Watch the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 Video Review:

With the lower-spec variant of the NS200, Bajaj Auto intends to get a wider audience which will find this Pulsar 200 slightly more affordable than the dual-channel ABS version. We expect prices to be in the region of Rs. 1.45 lakh (Ex-showroom) once the lower-spec variant of the NS200 is launched. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was updated and launched just around a year ago, and the new variant is expected to increase volumes for the NS200, a model which has had decent success since it was first launched in 2012.