Throttle and Tribute: Celebrating The Navy’s Spirit On Two Wheels

The Indian Navy is a formidable force that safeguards the nation’s vast maritime borders. Equipped with advanced warships, submarines, and aircraft, it protects key maritime corridors and exercises power across the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, and the Bay of Bengal. The Navy’s role extends beyond defence, as it also facilitates trade and commerce and participates in humanitarian missions, disaster relief and peace-keeping around the world.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is a motorcycle that mirrors the Navy’s values and spirit, and it was our choice of machine for a 13-day-long odyssey that began last month in Vizag and culminated at the headquarters of the Dogra regiment in Ayodhya. The ride, which spanned 1600+ km across diverse terrains in Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, was a test of strength, precision and endurance — qualities that the Indian Navy and the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z proudly personify. Over 15 riders participated in the grand ride.

INS Ranvijay conducted the rally in association with Bajaj Auto to celebrate the ship’s 37th anniversary and foster the strong affiliation with the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army. The expedition aimed to propagate Chief of the Naval Staff’s message of mental Health and wellness and also spread awareness about India’s maritime heritage and capabilities.



The Protagonist

Before we dive in, let me introduce you to my road trip companion - the sporty Bajaj Pulsar NS400. True to a pulsar, the motorcycle delivers powerful performance on all terrains, thanks to four distinct ride modes — Road, Rain, Sports and Off-road. At its core lies a strong 373cc liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm Champagne Gold USD front forks, which improve stability and handling. Modern aesthetics come in the form of LED projector headlamps, LED taillights, and LED hazard lights, ensuring the bike is as stylish as it is safe. The manufacturer has used wide-section tyres to ensure better grip and traction. Its digital LCD colour speedometer is fully connected and gets features like turn-by-turn navigation, music control, lap timer, and traction control. Now, let’s get on the road.



Vizag to INS Chilka

After a quick flag-off ceremony by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command from the Eastern Fleet headquarters in Visakhapatnam, we negotiated city traffic before hitting the highway towards INS Chilka. A pleasant lunch stop and a fuel break later, we reached our destination for the day, as the sun dipped below the horizon, marking the end of our 350km ride. The NS 400’s punchy performance makes it a good fit for both city and long-distance rides.



INS Chilka to Bhubaneshwar

INS Chilka is a key base for future cadets to develop their skills and discipline, and we set off from there for a rather leisurely ride to Bhubaneshwar, which was just 120 km away. On reaching the city, we visited the Sainik School, and attended a lecture by Navy officers and sailors on maritime awareness and road safety. Next stop was the service station, where the bikes were serviced and readied for the next day.



Bhubaneshwar to Similipal National Park

After hours of cruising the main highway, we ventured off the beaten path, deep into a forested area. The roads narrowed and we found ourselves in a remote zone, disconnected from the world. By evening, we had settled into our camps and gathered around a crackling bonfire beneath an expansive sky. The next day, post breakfast, we engaged in a variety of team-building activities alongside fun-filled matches of volleyball, tennis and badminton. The adventure continued with a hike to the Hadahadi waterfall followed by an exhilarating jungle safari through the Similipal Tiger Reserve. The next day was a peaceful one with minimal riding, in which we rode from Similipal to Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur to Ranchi

The day commenced with a visit to DAV School, Jamshedpur, and the 37th Jharkhand NCC Battalion to promote maritime awareness and encourage students to join the Indian Armed Forces. From there we rode on to Ranchi, concluding the first leg of our ride. The ride was not a particularly long one, but it did confirm that the motorcycle had great ergonomics. The seat is just the right amount of firm, and since the riding posture is always comfortable, you don’t get tired on long rides.

It was a bittersweet moment, as we bid farewell to the first set of crew members. Now, we were prepared to welcome a new host of sailors and officers for the next leg of the ride from Ranchi to Ayodhya.

In and around Ranchi

The day demanded a short ride to NCC Ranchi, to engage with the ever-eager NCC cadets. Following an inspirational lecture, we transitioned into a work session: a free-flowing discourse aimed at exchanging ideas and igniting a passion for maritime awareness.



Ranchi to Gaya

We started early, with the Pulsar making light of the traffic in Ranchi and hitting the highways towards the ancient city of Gaya. After a refreshing lunch break, we crossed into Bihar, cruising along smooth, newly paved cement highways. We reached Gaya in the afternoon and checked into our hotel, ready to unwind after a day of riding.



Bodhgaya and Nalanda University

The day started with a visit to the iconic Mahabodhi Temple, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, followed by a glimpse of the impressive open-air Buddha statue. Evening was reserved for a visit to the Nalanda University in nearby Rajgir, which houses both Indian and International students from a variety of backgrounds, including social science, humanities, engineering, and natural science. A photography session captured the historical beauty of the place before we returned to Gaya.



Gaya to Varanasi

We started early from Gaya and continued towards the holy city of Varanasi by the river Ganga. Our 250km ride took us through a mix of terrains but the NS400’s cushy suspension handled everything with aplomb, including some nasty bumps that appeared out of nowhere. We finally reached Varanasi around 5 PM and headed straight for the Varanasi Cantonment.

Varanasi and Banaras Hindu University

We started our day with a visit to Namo Ghat, a serene spot that offers a glimpse into the Varanasi that has attracted millions of people since time immemorial. Next, we visited the prestigious Banaras Hindu University, where Commander Aravind Krishnan V, Lieutenant Commander Mohit Kumar and Lieutenant Vishal Pratap Singh delivered a motivational speech to the students. The officers and sailors encouraged them to pursue a career in the Indian Navy, emphasizing the importance of serving the nation with pride and purpose.

Varanasi to Ayodhya

This day marked the grand finale of our journey, as we set off from Varanasi towards the Dogra Regiment HQ in Ayodhya, covering a distance of 220 kilometres. We were then joined by Captain Rajeev Kumar Singh, Commanding Officer, INS Ranvijay, adding to the significance of the occasion. The culmination of this ride was not just a personal achievement, but a chapter that would go down in the history books of both the Indian Navy and Bajaj. As a fitting tribute to this amazing journey, a special flag-off ceremony was conducted by the senior-most officer of the Dogra Regiment, marking the end of this unique expedition.



