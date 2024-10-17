Login
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Unveiled; Launch Soon

The Bajaj Pulsar N125’s design is vastly different from the rest of the Pulsar N range
By Sidharth Nambiar

3 mins read

Published on October 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj has unveiled the Pulsar N125 in India.
  • Gets a vastly different design from the rest of the range.
  • Enters the Indian 125 cc commuter segment.

Bajaj India has unveiled the all-new Pulsar N125 motorcycle, the latest addition to the 125 cc commuter segment in India. The N125 will be the newest motorcycle in the Pulsar N lineup, which previously consisted of just the N150, N160 and N250. However, unlike other motorcycles in the range, this motorcycle gets a vastly different design. Bajaj, however, is yet to reveal many specifications about the motorcycle, including details about its powertrain.

 

Visually, the N125 gets a lean, sporty design with edgy-looking body panels that appear to be quite different from those on any other Pulsar. The front end gets a new triangular LED headlamp, which is flanked by body panels on both sides. Other styling cues include a large sculpted fuel tank with the tank cover extending towards the front fork, a split-seat setup, and alloy wheels that are similar to the ones on the now-discontinued Pulsar P150. 

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch 4

The N125 sports a vastly different design over the rest of the Pulsar N range

 

Towards the rear, the motorcycle gets a single-piece grab rail, in contrast to the other Pulsar models, all of which have split grab rails at the rear. The tail lamp, on the other hand, is in line with the rest of the Pulsar range. The motorcycle also features a digital instrument cluster, which appears to be similar to the rest of the Pulsar N series.

 

 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Design Revealed Ahead Of Launch 1

Different colour options of the motorcycle

 

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle will feature a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear.  

 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is expected to be powered by a reworked version of the existing 125 cc mill with more refinement while registering approximately the same power output of 12 bhp and 11 Nm. The engine will continue to come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

 

Once launched, the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 will enter the 125 cc commuter segment, rivaling the likes of the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.

# Bajaj Pulsar N125# New Bajaj Pulsar# Bajaj Pulsar N125 Photos# Bajaj Pulsar N125 images# Bajaj Pulsar N125 Design# Bajaj Pulsar N125 Specs# 125 cc bike# commuter# Bajaj Pulsar N125 Colours# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
