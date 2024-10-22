Bajaj Pulsar N125: In Pictures

Bajaj Auto recently expanded its already extensive Pulsar lineup with the launch of the Pulsar N125. The N125 is perhaps the smallest and newest addition to the Pulsar N lineup, which previously consisted of just the N150, N160, and N250. However, this is the fifth motorcycle from the brand to be equipped with a 125cc engine.

Visually, the N125 gets a lean, sporty design with edgy-looking body panels.

Other design highlights include a large sculpted fuel tank with the tank cover extending towards the front fork and a split-seat setup.

The Pulsar N125 will be offered in seven colour options in total, three for the LED Disc BT variant and four for the LED Disc variant.

In terms of features, the base model is available with a small LCD display, while the LED Disc BT variant comes with a monochrome LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity.

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle will feature a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock.

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a reworked version of the existing 125cc engine.

The peak power figures are the same as the NS125 at 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm of torque.

The Pulsar N125 is offered in two variants: the base LED Disc variant priced at Rs 94,707, and the LED Disc BT variant priced at Rs 98,707 (ex-showroom).