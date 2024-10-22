Login
Bajaj Pulsar N125: In Pictures

Prices for the Pulsar N125 start at Rs 94,907 (ex-showroom). Here are some detailed shots of the latest Pulsar model.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • AvaiAvailable in two variants and seven paint schemeslable in two variants
  • Top-spec priced at Rs 98,707 (ex-showroom)
  • Power figures remain identical as the Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Auto recently expanded its already extensive Pulsar lineup with the launch of the Pulsar N125. The N125 is perhaps the smallest and newest addition to the Pulsar N lineup, which previously consisted of just the N150, N160, and N250. However, this is the fifth motorcycle from the brand to be equipped with a 125cc engine. 

 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N125 First Ride Review: Is It The Best 125 cc Motorcycle?

 

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m29

Visually, the N125 gets a lean, sporty design with edgy-looking body panels.

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m24

Other design highlights include a large sculpted fuel tank with the tank cover extending towards the front fork and a split-seat setup.

 

Also Read:Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched At Rs. 94,707

 

Bajaj Pulsar N125

The Pulsar N125 will be offered in seven colour options in total, three for the LED Disc BT variant and four for the LED Disc variant.

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m12

In terms of features, the base model is available with a small LCD display, while the LED Disc BT variant comes with a monochrome LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity. 

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m3

In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycle will feature a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock.

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m18

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with a reworked version of the existing 125cc engine. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N125 Unveiled; Launch Soon

 

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m26

The peak power figures are the same as the NS125 at 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm of torque.

Bajaj Pulsar N 125 m1

The Pulsar N125 is offered in two variants: the base LED Disc variant priced at Rs 94,707, and the LED Disc BT variant priced at Rs 98,707 (ex-showroom).

