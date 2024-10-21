Bajaj Pulsar N125 First Ride Review: Is It The Best 125 cc Motorcycle?

The new Bajaj Pulsar N125 not just extends the Bajaj Pulsar family, but also Bajaj Auto’s 125 cc motorcycle portfolio, with yet another model. It’s been designed to appeal to a unique customer segment – young professionals and students looking for a sporty and appealing first motorcycle, which is desirable, yet fuel efficient. The idea, according to Bajaj, is to cater to a customer who has been gravitating towards the TVS Raider, which seems to have carved out a niche for itself in this segment.

Watch the video review:

And to push forward that challenge, the Pulsar N125 is a completely new motorcycle from the ground up, built on an all-new engine, new chassis, compact size and boasting of best-in-class power-to-weight ratio. Is it good enough? Read on, to find out.

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is available in the Pearl Metallic White colour option only in the base variant.

Competition & Market Positioning

Bajaj makes no qualms about the intended market positioning of the new Pulsar N125. It’s designed to be what Bajaj describes as the “light sport” sub-segment of motorcycles and Bajaj officials say that its key competitor is the TVS Raider. The N125 is now the 15th model in the Bajaj Pulsar family! Yes, there are currently 15 Bajaj Pulsar models to choose from, ranging from 125 cc to 400 cc. In the 125 cc segment alone, Bajaj Auto has four models – the new Pulsar N125, the slightly heavier, taller and more muscular Pulsar NS125, and the Pulsar 125. Of course, there’s the Bajaj Freedom 125 as well, sharing the same space.

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is available in two variants, one with Bluetooth connectivity, a slightly wider rear tyre, and different graphics and colour options.

So, what does the new Pulsar N125 intend to offer? And will it be able to entice customers to choose it over any of the other 125 cc motorcycles available on sale right now, regardless of brand and popularity? That’s the question I had in mind, before swinging a leg over the newest 125 cc motorcycle from Bajaj. But first, a look at the newest Pulsar, and it does make an immediate impression, even before you turn the key and thumb the starter.

The Pulsar N125 looks sporty and sharp, and strikes a desirable pose, so good points there in the design department.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Design & Features

The N125 certainly strikes a smart pose, with its sharp and sporty looks. In fact, to its credit, the pictures and images really don’t do justice to how this 125 cc motorcycle looks up close, in the real world. If one is looking for sporty appeal and desirability, the Pulsar N125 certainly seems to have scored full marks there, at least in my opinion. The headlight has a hint of “far eastern” design influence, if you get my drift, and everything from the tank shrouds to the tail section look well-finished and well-proportioned.

The top-spec BT variant gets a wider LCD console which looks more premium than the base variant's instrument console.

In the features list, the Pulsar N125 is offered in two variants, one with Bluetooth connectivity and one without, but everything else, from the engine, suspension, and brakes are all same, except for the rear tyre size. On the top-spec Pulsar N125 Bluetooth (BT) version, the rear tyre is slightly wider (110/80-17), while the base variant gets a 100/90-17 size rear tyre.

The two variants have slightly different decals and graphics, as well as different colour options.

Both bikes get a front 240 mm disc and rear 130 mm drum brake combination, with combined braking system (CBS), although there’s no single-channel ABS offered yet. Both variants come with an A-type USB charing socket, and the instrument console on the top-spec variant has a wider LCD panel. The base variant doesn’t get the silent starter, opting for a conventional self-starter with a kick starter as well.

The 125 cc, two-valve engine has smooth and refined performance. What stands out is excellent low-speed tractability.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Engine & Performance

At the heart of the new Pulsar N125 is its all-new 124.58 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which puts out 11.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. According to Bajaj Auto, 80 per cent of torque is achieved as low as 2500 rpm, and that is apparent in the bike’s low speed tractability. The almost perfect square engine cranks up without a sound from the silent-start, integrated starter generator, and it’s a simple unit, refined and revs with a meaty exhaust note. (The base variant though gets a normal self-starter).

The clutch is light, and the gear shifts smooth, and precise. Overall, no complaints on the N125's performance.

The clutch is light, and 5-speed gearbox is precise, although the shift quality does feel a little squishy – not a deal breaker, but more of a personal preference of gearshifts which slot into place with a reassuring “click”. But there’s no denying the extremely likeable acceleration, engine refinement and overall characteristics of the 125 cc engine.

Two-valve engine is smooth and refined, and there's no knocking from the engine in speeds as low as 32 kmph.

It may have a two-valve head and not have the throatier feel of the TVS Raider, but there’s no lacking in engine refinement and throttle response, across the rev range. And what is also impressive is the excellent low-end tractability. In fifth gear, the N125 can chug along at 32 kmph without the engine knocking and is capable of hitting a top speed of over 90 kmph, quite comfortably, although it needs some time to get there, considering it’s a small engine.

Speedo-indicated top speed of close to 98 kmph although the small engine does feel buzzy at speeds of over 68 kmph.

Bajaj claims 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time in just 6 seconds, and a maximum speed of 97 kmph. In our tests, with rider weight being 74 kg, the Pulsar N125 did manage to show a speedo-indicated maximum speed of 97 kmph, before we ran out of road. Claimed fuel efficiency (combined) is 60 kmpl, with city fuel efficiency claimed to be a healthy 55 kmpl. In our brief ride though, we didn’t get the opportunity to test those fuel efficiency claims, something which we hope we will be able to do once we get to experience the N125 for a longer time.

The Pulsar N125 has sporty dynamics and combined with its light weight, is a stable motorcycle and easy to flick in and out of corners.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Ride & Handling

For our first ride experience, Bajaj let us loose on a Go Kart track, and the tight track proved to be pretty good to experience the handling and dynamics of the N125. Its light weight, intuitive steering and sharp dynamics proved to be as impressive as its refined engine and sporty styling. After spending the better part of an hour throwing it around the tight track, it struck me that there’s more to what meets the eye than Bajaj Auto’s categorisation of the “light sport” sub-segment.

Overall, handling and dynamics are predictable and sporty, traits which will prove to be useful out on the street.

The N125 proved to be compact, light on its feet, and extremely flickable, traits which make it well-balanced and predictable, rather than chasing and attacking corners, which the chassis is capable of, only limited perhaps by the commuter-oriented rubber on the wheels. Even then, the N125’s handling and dynamics are definitely worth talking about, something very few 125 cc motorcycles can come close to.

Ride quality is firm, but not stiff to be judged as uncomfortable, a trade-off for the sporty dynamics.

But the trade-off to the sporty handling is the slightly firm ride quality. Sure, there will be folks who will seek a plush and comfortable ride, but that would have perhaps sacrificed some of the sharp handling attributes of the N125. But firm doesn’t mean stiff, and overall ride quality isn’t something which is bone-jarring or uncomfortable, and it’s only apparent when you do ride over broken surfaces, and over dirt roads with uneven surfaces.

Combined Braking System (CBS) works well, but single-channel ABS is not available, yet.

Brakes work well to shed speed, and the combined braking system (CBS) offers confident stopping power. Deciding not to offer single-channel ABS, even as an option, is something Bajaj should look into, at least for the customer who doesn’t want to spend extra for safer and better braking performance. ABS, even if single-channel, can make all the difference between staying upright and skidding and having a fall, in case of an emergency, and that’s an option the customer deserves in a motorcycle which is otherwise quite impressive in almost every other aspect.

Pulsar N125 available in a choice of 7 different colour options across the two variants.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Prices, Colour Options & Variants

The new Bajaj Pulsar N125 BT variant is offered in three colour options – Pewter Grey & Citrus Rush, Ebony Black & Cocktail Wine Red, and Ebony Black & Purple Rush. The decals are a little different as well, with the top-spec variant sporting slightly different body graphics than the base variant. The base variant however has more colour options, four in all – Cocktail Wine Red, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black and Pearl Metallic White. The base variant is priced at ₹ 94,707 (Ex-showroom), while the top-spec Bluetooth variant is priced at ₹ 98,707 (Ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Key Variant Differences:

Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc Price ₹ 98,707 (Ex-showroom) ₹ 94,707 (Ex-showroom) Starting System Integrated Starter Generator (Silent Starter) + Kick Self + Kick Rear Tyre Size 110/80-17 (Tubeless) 100/90-17 (Tubeless) Console Big monochrome LCD Small LCD Bluetooth Connectivity Yes No Colour Options Three colours:

Pewter Grey/Citrush Rush Ebony Black/Cocktail Wine Red

Ebony Black/Purple Rush Four colours:

Cocktail Wine Red

Caribbean Blue

Ebony Black

Pearl Metallic White

The new Bajaj Pulsar N125 is an all-round impressive motorcycle.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Verdict

The new Bajaj Pulsar N125 certainly makes quite an impression. For anyone seeking sporty appeal and desirability in a 125 cc motorcycle, the N125 delivers with its refined engine and sharp dynamics. And if the claimed fuel efficiency figures are anything to go by, it scores in that department as well. Sure, the lack of single-channel ABS is something which is a bit of a dampener. But in almost every other parameter and trait, the new Bajaj Pulsar N125 is an impressive motorcycle, and that makes the decision simple and easy for us to recommend it. Go ahead, take a test ride, it could be just the 125 cc motorcycle for you!

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Key Specifications:

Engine Displacement 124.58 cc Maximum Power 11.82 bhp @ 8500 rpm Peak Torque 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm Bore X Stroke 54.0 mm X 54.4 mm Wheelbase 1295 mm Ground Clearance 198 mm Kerb Weight 125 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 9.5 litres Brakes (Front) 240 mm disc Brakes (Rear) 130 mm drum Tyre Size (Front) 80/100-17 (Tubeless) Tyre Size (Rear) LED Disc BT:

110/80-17 (TL)



LED Disc:

100/90-17 (TL)

