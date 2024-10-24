TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389

TVS Motor Company has rolled out a new variant of its 125 cc commuter bike, the Raider. Named the iGo variant, this model is priced at Rs 98,389 (ex-showroom) and comes with iGo assist technology, which was introduced with the recently launched TVS Jupiter. Slotting in between the SSE and Split Seat variants, this is the sixth variant of the Raider. The Raider iGo has been introduced to celebrate the Raider achieving the 10 lakh sales milestone and comes hot on the heels of the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar N125.

Also Read: TVS Apache RR310 ARRC Race Bike First Ride



This variant of the Raider can only be had in a new Nardo Grey colour scheme which combines a shade of light grey with black and comes with red alloy wheels. The motorcycle is equipped with an LCD digital cluster with TVS SmartXonnect with over 85 connected features including voice assist, and turn-by-turn navigation.



Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review

The main change, however, is that the Raider’s 124.8 cc, three-valve engine (11.22 bhp, 11.3 Nm) is now paired with an integrated started generator (ISG), which provides additional boost in Power mode, raising total torque to 11.75 Nm. TVS claims that the Raider iGo will be up to 10 per cent more fuel-efficient than other variants. The engine continues to be mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Fast Yet Steady



As before, the motorcycle will feature a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. Braking duties will be handled by a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. It continues to ride on 17-inch wheels.

The TVS Raider's rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the Hero Xtreme 125 R, Honda SP125 and the Bajaj Pulsar N125.