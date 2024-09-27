2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Fast Yet Steady

The TVS Apache RR 310 has received its fourth mid-life update, since its introduction in 2017. After receiving ride-by-wire, four riding modes, new instrumentation, grippy tyres, adjustable suspension and more in the previous iterations, TVS has once again updated its flagship faired motorcycle to make it an even better machine. From aero winglets to adding an 6-axis IMU to cruise control and more, the 2024 edition of the Apache RR 310 has received a healthy dose of upgrades. And to test all of that, we’ve spent some time with the motorcycle at CoAST High Performance Racetrack in Coimbatore for some track time for an initial first ride experience. Read on to know all about the 2024 edition of the Apache RR 310.





In terms of design updates, the Apache RR 310 for features aero winglets, a transparent clutch cover and new colour option.

Design & Features



The Apache RR 310 has always been a motorcycle that looks appealing from every angle. And why change anything then nothing is wrong with it, which is what TVS has stuck with for the design of the RR 310. Despite its introduction nearly seven years back, the motorcycle still grabs eyeballs and looks striking. While the overall design of the Apache RR310 has remained the same, you do get these aero winglets that help in producing downforce up to 3 kilograms at high speeds and a transparent clutch cover, and both look cool further adding to the bike’s sporty character.

In addition to that, you also get this new Bomber Grey livery besides the Racing Red and the Race Replica colourways. The motorcycle now finally gets 4-step adjustable clutch and brake levers which were missed out in the previous update.





The motorcycle is built around a street trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe and a cast swingarm.

In the features department, the Apache RR 310 is already a loaded motorcycle sporting a vertical 5-inch colour TFT instrument console that is packed with a plethora of features, is Bluetooth-enabled with turn-by-turn navigation and four riding modes (Urban, Rain, Sport and Track). Now, in addition to all of that you also get cruise control, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a Race Tuned Linear Stability Control featuring an 6-axis IMU that further enhances the safety net with cornering ABS, cornering traction control and few more lean sensitive features.





The transparent clutch cover is made from an anti-fog polycarbonate material, while the clutch stopper plate is painted in Racing Red further enhancing the racing appeal.

Engine & Performance

For the powertrain, the Apache RR 310 continues to be powered by the same 312.2 cc liquid-cooled, reverse-inclined mill, however, the internals have been revised with a lighter forged piston, larger throttle body and improved volumetric efficiency. The changes have resulted in an 11 per cent bump in power output now registering 37.48 bhp at 9,800 rpm and a peak torque output of 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm. Gearbox duties continue to be handled by a slick six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. These updates have further improved the performance of the motorcycle with faster acceleration figures, from standstill and roll-on, and a new claimed top speed of 164 kmph.





The RR 310 is an absolute blast on the track and with the additional power and rider aids, it has only gotten better and safer.

Ride Experience

Having ridden all versions of the Apache RR 310, right from the first-generation to the race-spec versions, it is worth mentioning how much the motorcycle has changed through the years. TVS has made multiple improvements and upgrades to make the RR 310 a better and improved machine, and so is the case with this one. Now registering more power, with a 6-axis IMU, reworked bi-directional quickshifter and the new feature additions, the RR 310 is now an even more refined and capable machine.





The race-tuned chassis, fully-adjustable suspension units, and Bybre brakes, all combine to make the Apache RR 310 a serious track weapon.

For the ride experience, the test bikes were fully-specced with fully-adjustable suspension setup and RT-DSC which stands for ‘Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control’, except for the rear-set footpegs. While it made no sense to test the cruise control function at the track, the main focus was on testing how much of a difference the 6-axis IMU has made in boasting more confidence and control. Leaned into a corner, towards the exit, there is a slight power restriction felt as you start to open the throttle, to keep things under control, but that restriction gets lifted as the bike is back upright. What’s important is that the power cut in and out is linear, keeping the transitions smooth and not snappy. The operation of the bi-directional quickshifter has been re-programed with a wider rpm range that begins from 2,300 rpm till redline. May it be up or downshifts, every shift was slick, smooth and positive.





The improved volumetric efficiency and revised internals, have further improved the RR 310's performance credentials.

Besides that, the Apache RR 310 continues to be an absolute track weapon, offering an excellent package of handling, ergonomics and performance. The Michelin Road 5s are fantastic in terms of grip levels and the brakes continue to inspire confidence to brake late before diving into a corner.





The aero winglets definitely makes the RR 310 more intimidating and exclusive amongst its competition.

Pricing

TVS is offering the 2024 Apache RR 310 in three variants and the additional Built To Order option. In terms of pricing, the base variant of the motorcycle without the quickshifter is priced at Rs 2.75 lakh, while the higher spec variant featuring the new colour scheme is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh. The breakup of the pricing structure is present in the table to easy understanding.

VARIANT PRICE (Ex-showroom, India) RED (W/O QUICKSHIFTER) Rs 2,75,000 RED (WITH QUICKSHIFTER) Rs 2,92,000 BOMBER GREY Rs 2,97,000 BTO (BUILT TO ORDER) • DYNAMIC KIT • DYNAMIC PRO KIT

• RACE REPLICA COLOUR

Rs 18,000 Rs 16,000 Rs 7,000

Even after seven years since it introduction, the Apache RR 310 continues to be a looker and has only gotten better with time.

Verdict

After a day of riding the new Apache RR310, TVS has once again managed to further improve a machine that was already a formidable contender in the 300cc performance segment. In addition to the already exhaustive list of features, TVS has added a couple more to the bag which makes the RR310 one of the best bikes to consider in this segment. That’s all on the first ride impression review of the 2024 Apache RR 310, but we will be riding the motorcycle again soon for detailed review and let you folks know how it performs in the real-world.



