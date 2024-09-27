Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
MG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai AlcazarTata Punch EVMercedes-Benz New E-ClassHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV9Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero New Destini 125Hero Xtreme 160R 4VTriumph Speed 400JAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX-R1000RHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457BMW CE 02 ElectricYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Fast Yet Steady

We ride the new 2024 Apache RR 310 on a racetrack to get a sense of all that is new on the flagship TVS
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices start from Rs 2.75 lakh onwards
  • Gets a new Bomber Gray livery
  • Features updated motor, aero winglets and transparent clutch cover

The TVS Apache RR 310 has received its fourth mid-life update, since its introduction in 2017. After receiving ride-by-wire, four riding modes, new instrumentation, grippy tyres, adjustable suspension and more in the previous iterations, TVS has once again updated its flagship faired motorcycle to make it an even better machine. From aero winglets to adding an 6-axis IMU to cruise control and more, the 2024 edition of the Apache RR 310 has received a healthy dose of upgrades. And to test all of that, we’ve spent some time with the motorcycle at CoAST High Performance Racetrack in Coimbatore for some track time for an initial first ride experience. Read on to know all about the 2024 edition of the Apache RR 310.


TVS Apache RR 310 27

In terms of design updates, the Apache RR 310 for features aero winglets, a transparent clutch cover and new colour option.  

 

Design & Features


The Apache RR 310 has always been a motorcycle that looks appealing from every angle. And why change anything then nothing is wrong with it, which is what TVS has stuck with for the design of the RR 310. Despite its introduction nearly seven years back, the motorcycle still grabs eyeballs and looks striking. While the overall design of the Apache RR310 has remained the same, you do get these aero winglets that help in producing downforce up to 3 kilograms at high speeds and a transparent clutch cover, and both look cool further adding to the bike’s sporty character. 

 

In addition to that, you also get this new Bomber Grey livery besides the Racing Red and the Race Replica colourways. The motorcycle now finally gets 4-step adjustable clutch and brake levers which were missed out in the previous update. 


TVS Apache RR 310 25
The motorcycle is built around a street trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe and a cast swingarm. 

 

In the features department, the Apache RR 310 is already a loaded motorcycle sporting a vertical 5-inch colour TFT instrument console that is packed with a plethora of features, is Bluetooth-enabled with turn-by-turn navigation and four riding modes (Urban, Rain, Sport and Track). Now, in addition to all of that you also get cruise control, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a Race Tuned Linear Stability Control featuring an 6-axis IMU that further enhances the safety net with cornering ABS, cornering traction control and few more lean sensitive features. 


TVS Apache RR 310 22
The transparent clutch cover is made from an anti-fog polycarbonate material, while the clutch stopper plate is painted in Racing Red further enhancing the racing appeal. 

 

Engine & Performance

For the powertrain, the Apache RR 310 continues to be powered by the same 312.2 cc liquid-cooled, reverse-inclined mill, however, the internals have been revised with a lighter forged piston, larger throttle body and improved volumetric efficiency. The changes have resulted in an 11 per cent bump in power output now registering 37.48 bhp at 9,800 rpm and a peak torque output of 29 Nm at 7,900 rpm. Gearbox duties continue to be handled by a slick six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. These updates have further improved the performance of the motorcycle with faster acceleration figures, from standstill and roll-on, and a new claimed top speed of 164 kmph. 


TVS Apache RR 310 29

The RR 310 is an absolute blast on the track and with the additional power and rider aids, it has only gotten better and safer.

 

Ride Experience

Having ridden all versions of the Apache RR 310, right from the first-generation to the race-spec versions, it is worth mentioning how much the motorcycle has changed through the years. TVS has made multiple improvements and upgrades to make the RR 310 a better and improved machine, and so is the case with this one. Now registering more power, with a 6-axis IMU, reworked bi-directional quickshifter and the new feature additions, the RR 310 is now an even more refined and capable machine. 


TVS Apache RR 310 30

The race-tuned chassis, fully-adjustable suspension units, and Bybre brakes, all combine to make the Apache RR 310 a serious track weapon.

 

For the ride experience, the test bikes were fully-specced with fully-adjustable suspension setup and RT-DSC which stands for ‘Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control’, except for the rear-set footpegs. While it made no sense to test the cruise control function at the track, the main focus was on testing how much of a difference the 6-axis IMU has made in boasting more confidence and control. Leaned into a corner, towards the exit, there is a slight power restriction felt as you start to open the throttle, to keep things under control, but that restriction gets lifted as the bike is back upright. What’s important is that the power cut in and out is linear, keeping the transitions smooth and not snappy. The operation of the bi-directional quickshifter has been re-programed with a wider rpm range that begins from 2,300 rpm till redline. May it be up or downshifts, every shift was slick, smooth and positive.


TVS Apache RR 310 6

The improved volumetric efficiency and revised internals, have further improved the RR 310's performance credentials.

 

Besides that, the Apache RR 310 continues to be an absolute track weapon, offering an excellent package of handling, ergonomics and performance. The Michelin Road 5s are fantastic in terms of grip levels and the brakes continue to inspire confidence to brake late before diving into a corner.

TVS Apache RR 310 28

The aero winglets definitely makes the RR 310 more intimidating and exclusive amongst its competition.

 

Pricing

TVS is offering the 2024 Apache RR 310 in three variants and the additional Built To Order option. In terms of pricing, the base variant of the motorcycle without the quickshifter is priced at Rs 2.75 lakh, while the higher spec variant featuring the new colour scheme is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh. The breakup of the pricing structure is present in the table to easy understanding.

VARIANTPRICE (Ex-showroom, India)
RED (W/O QUICKSHIFTER)Rs 2,75,000
RED (WITH QUICKSHIFTER)Rs 2,92,000
BOMBER GREYRs 2,97,000

BTO (BUILT TO ORDER) 

 

• DYNAMIC KIT

 

• DYNAMIC PRO KIT 
 

• RACE REPLICA COLOUR


 

Rs 18,000

 

Rs 16,000

 

Rs 7,000

 

TVS Apache RR 310 35

Even after seven years since it introduction, the Apache RR 310 continues to be a looker and has only gotten better with time.

 

Verdict

After a day of riding the new Apache RR310, TVS has once again managed to further improve a machine that was already a formidable contender in the 300cc performance segment. In addition to the already exhaustive list of features, TVS has added a couple more to the bag which makes the RR310 one of the best bikes to consider in this segment. That’s all on the first ride impression review of the 2024 Apache RR 310, but we will be riding the motorcycle again soon for detailed review and let you folks know how it performs in the real-world.
 

PHOTOGRAPHY: PAWAN DAGIA

# TVS Apache RR 310# TVS Apache RR 310 new colour# 2024 Apache RR 310 review# Apache RR 310 cruise control# Apache RR 310 new features# 2024 Apache RR 310 price# 2024 Apache RR 310 variants# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Bikes# Cover Story# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The latest version of the Apache RR 310 gets a range of new design updates, a revised engine and a new livery
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Top Five Highlights
  • The 2024 edition of the Apache RR 310 now registers more power, packs new features and gets a new Bomber Grey colour options
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched At Rs 2.75 Lakh
  • The updated model is expected to mostly retain the same design as before, while gaining a few new features
    Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launch On September 16
  • From Japanese to European and some even desi, here is the list of the top 10 faired motorcycles to consider under the 500cc displacement
    Top 10 Sub-500cc Sportbikes To Consider In 2024
  • The TVS One Make Championship (OMC) enters its third edition and will be held alongside the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) starting from March 15.
    TVS Asia One Make Championship Announced For 2024

Latest News

  • We ride the new 2024 Apache RR 310 on a racetrack to get a sense of all that is new on the flagship TVS
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Fast Yet Steady
  • Quiet sophistication meets in-your-face size. Biggest battery yet and longest range, this EV means business like no other
    2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Review: Make It Large
  • The MG Windsor EV is the third electric car from the brand and offers a claimed range of 332 km. The EV is offered in 3 trims - Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!
  • The updated Q8 does bring with it some changes, but are they enough to freshen things up?
    Audi Q8 Facelift Review: Subtle Updates
  • Revived and resurrected by Classic Legends, iconic motorcycle brand BSA makes a comeback with the new Gold Star 650. Is the new BSA Gold Star 650 worth the hype?
    BSA Gold Star 650 Review: Single & Ready To Mingle!
  • An all-new bodystyle on an all-new platform powered by an all-new engine looks promising but is not without flaws. Arguably, the best Tata of the current lot
    Tata Curvv Petrol And Diesel First Drive: The SUV You May Not Need, But Most Likely Want
  • With the first major update since its introduction, the 2024 Alcazar is improved in every possible way – especially in the second row.
    2024 Hyundai Alcazar Review: Second-Row Supremacy
  • The Kia Sonet joined our long-term garage about a month ago and has seen use primarily as a daily commuter.
    Kia Sonet GT-Line Turbo Long-Term Report: First Month In
  • After receiving small updates over six years since its introduction, Hero has finally updated its flagship scooter, the Destini 125. Here’s the first ride review of Hero’s thoroughly revamped 125 cc competitor
    2024 Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review: Smooth Operator
  • We have extensively tested Bajaj Auto’s flagship offering the Pulsar NS400Z in the real world, and here’s what we have to say about it
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Real World Review: Bang For The Buck!

Research More on TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310
8.4

TVS Apache RR 310

Starts at ₹ 2.5 - 2.72 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Apache RR 310 Specifications
View Apache RR 310 Features

Popular TVS Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved