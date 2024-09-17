2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Top Five Highlights

TVS Motor Company recently launched the updated Apache RR 310 in the Indian market. The latest iteration of the motorcycle comes with design updates, revisions to the powertrain to produce more power, new features and a new colour option. Here are five highlights of TVS' latest motorcycle in the Indian market.

Aero Winglets

The most noticeable change on the latest iteration of the RR310 is the addition of the aero winglets, which TVS claims produce up to 3 kg more downforce, while also giving it a sportier appearance than before. The motorcycle also gets a transparent clutch cover.

New Bomber Gray Colour Scheme

In addition to the existing colour palette which consisted of the Racing Red and Racing Replica liveries, the new Apache RR 310 is now also offered in a new Bomber Gray colour scheme.

New Features



The updated Apache RR 310 now gets cruise control as standard and can be had with a bi-directional quickshifter. Opting for the Dynamic kit will equip the motorcycle with features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and fully-adjustable KYB suspension at the front and rear. A new feature on offer with the Dynamic Pro kit is the Race Tuned Linear Stability Control (RT-DSE) featuring an IMU further with rider aids such as cornering ABS, cornering traction control and wheelie control.

Updated Engine



The 2024 Apache RR 310 continues to be powered by the same 312.2 cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined liquid-cooled motor, but with a few tweaks, the engine now churns out a higher 37.48 bhp and 29 Nm, a bump up from the 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm produced by the previous model. The motor continues to be mated to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox with a slipper clutch as standard.

Price

Prices of the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 begin from Rs 2.75 lakh for the base variant going up to Rs 2.97 Lakh for the top-spec variant, both ex-showroom. In addition to that, buyers can opt to further spec their motorcycle under the Built To Order program comprising of two kits- Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. Buyers can also opt for the Racing Replica livery, which is an extra Rs 7,000.



