2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Top Five Highlights

The latest version of the Apache RR 310 gets a range of new design updates, a revised engine and a new livery
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Apache RR 310 gets new aero winglets.
  • Gets a new Bomber Gray livery.
  • The motorcycle gets a revised engine that makes more power.

TVS Motor Company recently launched the updated Apache RR 310 in the Indian market. The latest iteration of the motorcycle comes with design updates, revisions to the powertrain to produce more power, new features and a new colour option. Here are five highlights of TVS' latest motorcycle in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched At Rs 2.75 Lakh

 

Aero Winglets

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Top Five Highlights 2

The most noticeable change on the latest iteration of the RR310 is the addition of the aero winglets, which TVS claims produce up to 3 kg more downforce, while also giving it a sportier appearance than before. The motorcycle also gets a transparent clutch cover. 

 

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours

 

New Bomber Gray Colour Scheme

TVS Apache RR 310 2024 carandbike edited 22

In addition to the existing colour palette which consisted of the Racing Red and Racing Replica liveries, the new Apache RR 310 is now also offered in a new Bomber Gray colour scheme.

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 First Ride Impressions

 

New Features


The updated Apache RR 310 now gets cruise control as standard and can be had with a bi-directional quickshifter. Opting for the Dynamic kit will equip the motorcycle with features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and fully-adjustable KYB suspension at the front and rear. A new feature on offer with the Dynamic Pro kit is the Race Tuned Linear Stability Control (RT-DSE) featuring an IMU further with rider aids such as cornering ABS, cornering traction control and wheelie control.

 

Updated Engine

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Top Five Highlights 3
The 2024 Apache RR 310 continues to be powered by the same 312.2 cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined liquid-cooled motor, but with a few tweaks, the engine now churns out a higher 37.48 bhp and 29 Nm, a bump up from the 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm produced by the previous model. The motor continues to be mated to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox with a slipper clutch as standard.

 

Price

TVS Apache RR 310 2024 carandbike edited 11

Prices of the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 begin from Rs 2.75 lakh for the base variant going up to Rs 2.97 Lakh for the top-spec variant, both ex-showroom. In addition to that, buyers can opt to further spec their motorcycle under the Built To Order program comprising of two kits- Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. Buyers can also opt for the Racing Replica livery, which is an extra Rs 7,000.


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

