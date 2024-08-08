Login
TVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours

TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS NTorq 125 and the NTorq 125 Race XP edition in new colours just ahead of the festive season.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Standard TVS NTorq 125 gets three new colours
  • TVS NTorq 125 Race XP introduced in black edition
  • Both scooters don't get any mechanical or feature updates

TVS Motor Company has introduced its NTorq 125 scooter and its Race XP edition in new colours to give the scooters fresh appeal. The standard NTorq 125 has been introduced in three new colours - Turquoise, Harlequin Blue and Nardo Grey, while the more performance oriented TVS NTorq 125 Race XP edition has been introduced in a new matte black special edition colour which combines multiple textures on black, ranging from matte black and glossy piano black. The NTorq 125 Race XP is powered by the same 125 cc engine, but makes marginally more power and torque than the standard NTorq 125.


Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Marketing - Scooters, Commuter Motorcycles & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor, it is our endeavour to provide a platform for self-expression to our customers. The TVS NTorq 125 and TVS NTorq Race XP  exemplify our commitment to this vision. The new striking colour variants showcase a modern approach to scooter design, seamlessly combining excitement with self-expression.”


 

2024 TVS N Torq 125 Turqoise m1

The TVS NTorq 125 is also introduced in a new turquoise colour option. 

 

The 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve engine on the standard TVS NTorq 125 makes 9.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and produces 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The standard NTorq 125 is now available at TVS Motor Company dealerships with prices beginning at Rs. 86,871 (Ex-showroom). The standard NTorq 125 gets Bluetooth connectivity with the TVS SmartXonnect system, including navigation assist, caller ID, parked location features and two ride modes. 

 

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Race XP Review


 

2024 TVS N Torq 125 Race XP Black m1

The TVS NTorq 125 Race XP is the most powerful 125 cc scooter, and makes 10 bhp and 10.8 Nm,

 

On the TVS NTorq 125 Race XP edition, the same 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve engine has been tuned to make 10 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, making it the most powerful 125 cc scooter in India. The Race XP edition is marginally lighter than the standard NTorq 125, and also gets more features, including the two ride modes, and a voice command system with more than 20 voice commands. The Race XP also gets SMS alerts, lap timer, acceleration timer and turn-by-turn navigation.


 

# TVS NTorq 125# TVS NTorq 125 Scooter# TVS NTorq 125 Race XP# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

