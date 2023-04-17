  • Home
TVS Motor Launches Race Edition For NTorq 125

The Race Edition was launched at the Makina Auto Show in Philippines.
authorBy carandbike Team
17-Apr-23 04:03 PM IST
Highlights
  • TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnect, which lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter
  • The scooter also comes with new chequered flag graphics on the side panels, as well as a "Race Edition" badge on the front apron.
  • It gets the same 125 cc engine as the standard model

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, has recently launched a new variant of their popular scooter model, the NTorq 125. The new variant is called the “Race Edition, ” designed to appeal to racing enthusiasts who want a sportier look. It was launched at the Makina Auto Show in the Philippines. The NTorq 125 Race Edition is equipped with several new features that set it apart from the standard model. The most notable of these is the new "Stealth Black" colour scheme, which gives the scooter a sleek and aggressive look. The scooter also comes with new chequered flag graphics on the side panels and a "Race Edition" badge on the front apron. 

 

Also Read: Top 7 Most Fuel-Efficient Bikes Under Rs. 1 Lakh

 

The NTorq 125 Race Edition features include a full-LED headlamp and a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter is paired to an exclusive application - TVS Connect and the race edition users will have an access to a special race-inspired user interface. TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition comes with TVS SmartXonnect, which lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter, unlocking a host of smart connected features. These can be accessed through an advanced fully digital instrument cluster that is loaded with 60-plus features.

Commenting on the launch, J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia, said, “Since the launch, TVS NTorq 125 has been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the Philippines due to its striking appearance and connected features with TVS SmartXonnectTM. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of four decades of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is a celebration of the same. Today, over 1.4 million global consumers are proud ‘NTorqians’ and with the launch of the race edition, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength.” 

 

In terms of performance, the NTorq 125 Race Edition comes with the same 125cc engine as the standard model, which produces a maximum power of 9.25 bhp and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm. The Race Edition boasts of a 90 kmph top speed and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in just 9.1 seconds.

