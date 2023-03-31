Top 7 Most Fuel-Efficient Bikes Under Rs. 1 Lakh

The Indian market is one obsessed with fuel economy figures, and with good reason. With fuel prices on the rise it makes sense for many buyers to consider a fuel efficient commuter to move through city traffic and for short distance travel. Hence, here we bring you a list of the most fuel efficient motorcycles in the market. And the best part? They all cost under 1 lakh.

Hero Splendor Plus (Around 80 kmpl)

The Splendor has been the poster child for fuel economy since it’s launch almost 30 years ago. The entry level motorcycle has been a favourite among Indian buyers and is among the most successful motorcycles ever in India. The current generation of the bike is powered by a 97.2 cc air cooled, 4-stroke, single cylinder, OHC engine that puts out 7.91 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The fuel economy figures of the bike come to around 80 kmpl which is quite remarkable by today’s standards. The bike is priced at Rs. 71,586 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj Platina 100 (70 kmpl)

Bajaj launched the Platina 100 as an entry level commuter motorcycle for the Indian markets. Several years later the motorcycle is still in production in its BS6 compliant avatar. It comes with features like LED DRLs, and Comfortec technology that gives the vehicle better ride quality. The motorcycle is powered by a 102 cc engine that produces 7.79 bhp and 8.3 Nm of torque. The fuel efficiency figures for the bike come to 70 kmpl. It is only available in one variant and comes at a starting price of Rs. 65,856 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Sport (70 kmpl)

The TVS Sport is a commuter motorcycle sold by the brand. It features fuel efficiency figures of 70 kmpl making it one of the most fuel efficient two-wheelers from the brand. It is powered by a 109 cc engine that produces 8.29 bhp @ 7350 rpm and 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 4-speed transmission system. The motorcycle is available in a Kick Start variant that costs Rs. 64,050 and a Self-Start variant that costs Rs. 70,223 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Shine 125 (65 kmpl)

The Honda Shine is quite a common name in India. The Shine 125 has been quite successful since its launch owing to its refined engine, stylish appearance and good fuel efficiency. The bike is powered by a 123.9 cc engine that puts out 10.59 bhp and 11 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission system and gets economy figures of 65 kmpl. The bike is available at a price tag of Rs. 78,687 for the Drum Brake variant and Rs. 82,687 for the Disc Brake variant.(All prices in ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Radeon (65-70 kmpl)

TVS launched the updated Radeon last year adding many extra features like an LCD instrument cluster that shows information like clock, service indicator, low battery indicator, top speed and average speed. The motorcycle also gets TVS Intelligo system which switches off the system during long idling and restarts it with just a twist of the throttle. The bike draws power from a 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for about 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. It gets mileage figures of 65-70 kmpl. The bike is available in a Base Edition variant that costs Rs. 60,925 , a Digi Drum variant at Rs. 74 834 and a Digi Disc variant at Rs. 78 834. (All prices in ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj CT110 (70 kmpl)

The Bajaj CT110 has been an immensely successful motorcycle in the Indian markets mostly owing to its high fuel efficiency. The bike gets efficiency figures of 70 kmpl from its 115 cc engine that puts out 8.48 bhp and 9.81 Nm. It gets LED headlamps along with Drum brakes at the front and rear. The motorcycle is currently only available in the electric start variant that costs Rs. 67,322 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda CD110 Dream (65 kmpl)

The CD110 Dream is a commuter motorcycle manufactured by Honda. The motorcycle features a 109.5 cc engine that puts out 8.67 bhp and 9.3 Nm of torque. The bike is available in four colour options and gets features like alloy wheels and side stand cut off. It gets mileage figures of 65 kmpl and is available at a starting price of Rs. 71,113 (ex-showroom, Delhi).