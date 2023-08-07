  • Home
TVS Raider 125 Marvel Super Squad Edition Teased; Launch Soon

TVS Motor Company will soon launch Marvel Super Squad editions of its Raider 125 cc commuter motorcycle.
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
07-Aug-23 01:58 PM IST
Highlights
  • TVS Raider 125 Super Squad edition teased
  • Unveil on August 11, 2023
  • Likely to have more than 3 variants

TVS Motor Company has teased ‘Marvel Super Squad’ editions of the Raider 125 commuter motorcycle on its social media handles. The special edition variants of the Raider 125 will be showcased on August 11, 2023, with possible launch on the same day. The company had launched Marvel editions of the NTorq 125 scooter a few years ago. TVS had launched the NTorq with Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther livery, with the colours on the scooter, replicating the costumes of the superheroes. We expect something similar for the Raider as well, maybe more superhero based livery options. 

 

Also Read:  TVS Registers 17 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In July 2023 

 

Currently, the TVS Raider gets a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled and makes 11.22 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox with a conventional 1-down, 4-up shift pattern. 

The motorcycle gets TVS’ ‘SmartXonnect’ technology and in India’s first commuter motorcycle to get a TFT screen. A feature that is usually seen only on premium motorcycles, is now on offer on the TVS Raider 125. It is equipped with a 5-inch TFT console that connects the rider with the motorcycle through an exclusive mobile app.

 

Also Read: TVS Jupiter SmartXonnect Variant Launched In India 

 

In terms of cycle parts, it gets telescopic suspension up front, with a 5-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.  The motorcycle gets a 17-inch alloys at both ends, along with an optional 240 mm disc up front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The Raider has a kerb weight of 123 kg. 

 

The Raider is currently offered in three variants – SX, split-seat and single-seat and four colour options – Fiery Yellow, Striking Red, Blazing Blue and Wicked Black.  The Raider SX is priced at Rs. 100,970 while the split-seat and single-seat variants are priced at Rs. 95,619 and Rs. 94,619 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Expect the prices of the Raider Super Squad edition to be at a slight premium when compared to the prices of the regular models.   

Trending Now