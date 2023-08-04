  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Launches Jupiter SmartXonnect TM Drum Variant At Rs 84,468

TVS Launches Jupiter SmartXonnect TM Drum Variant At Rs 84,468

TVS launches the Jupiter ZX Drum variant with a SmartXonnect feature allowing Bluetooth-connected digital instrument cluster priced at Rs. 84,468 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Aug-23 05:05 PM IST
Jupiter 110- Olive gold.jpeg
Highlights
  • TVS launched the Jupiter ZX Drum variant with the SmartXonnect feature.
  • Available in two colors - Starlight Blue and Olive Gold
  • Jupiter ZX Drum variant is priced at Rs. 84,468/- (Ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS has introduced an all-new variant for Jupiter, the all-new Jupiter ZX Drum Variant. Priced at Rs 84,486 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the scooter is offered with TVS’s connected tech called SmartXonnect. Furthermore, it is in two colours - Starlight Blue and Olive Gold.

 

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Unveils New Dual-Tone Color Option For Suzuki Access 125

 

 

The SmartXonnect feature will allow riders to connect to the instrument screen via Bluetooth, and that would enable Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Voice Assist, and Call and SMS alerts. Furthermore, the variant comes equipped with a built-in mobile charger, enabling riders to charge their devices while embarking on their journey.

 

Also Read: Yamaha Showcases MT-07, YZF-R7, MT-09 and YZF-R1M In India! Launch Soon?

 

The TVS Jupiter ZX is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, 110 cc engine and delivers 7.88 bhp at 7,500 rpm. It delivers a pick-up of 0 to 60 km/h in 11.2 seconds. The brand claims a fuel efficiency of 49 kmpl and also has an ‘Econometer’ to further aid riders in improving their fuel economy.

 

Related Articles
Hero Xoom 110 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Hero Xoom 110 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
6 months ago
New TVS Jupiter 110 Classic Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 85,866
New TVS Jupiter 110 Classic Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 85,866
10 months ago
carandbike Awards 2022: Scooter of the Year - TVS Jupiter 125
carandbike Awards 2022: Scooter of the Year - TVS Jupiter 125
1 year ago
TVS Jupiter ZX With Bluetooth, Voice Assist Launched; Priced At Rs. 80,973
TVS Jupiter ZX With Bluetooth, Voice Assist Launched; Priced At Rs. 80,973
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 ZX AT 7-Seater for sale

2017 Toyota Innova Crysta

wishlist
  • 44,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Innova Euro IV 2.5 GX 8 Seater for sale

2014 Toyota Innova

wishlist
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.4 S Plus Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 49,231 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
TVS Jupiter
Starts at ₹ 68,571
0
8.3
10
c&b expert Rating

TVS Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner