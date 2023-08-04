TVS Launches Jupiter SmartXonnect TM Drum Variant At Rs 84,468

TVS has introduced an all-new variant for Jupiter, the all-new Jupiter ZX Drum Variant. Priced at Rs 84,486 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the scooter is offered with TVS’s connected tech called SmartXonnect. Furthermore, it is in two colours - Starlight Blue and Olive Gold.

The SmartXonnect feature will allow riders to connect to the instrument screen via Bluetooth, and that would enable Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Voice Assist, and Call and SMS alerts. Furthermore, the variant comes equipped with a built-in mobile charger, enabling riders to charge their devices while embarking on their journey.

The TVS Jupiter ZX is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, 110 cc engine and delivers 7.88 bhp at 7,500 rpm. It delivers a pick-up of 0 to 60 km/h in 11.2 seconds. The brand claims a fuel efficiency of 49 kmpl and also has an ‘Econometer’ to further aid riders in improving their fuel economy.