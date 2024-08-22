TVS Jupiter 110: Variants Explained

TVS Motor Company recently launched the all-new Jupiter in the Indian market. The launch of the new scooter comes over 11 years after the launch of its predecessor. Based on a different platform – which it shares with the larger Jupiter 125 – the new Jupiter 110, is also equipped with a new engine, paired with an integrated starter generator (ISG). With prices ranging from Rs 73,700 to Rs 87,250, the scooter is offered in four variants. Here’s a full explanation of each variant of the Jupiter.

Drum

The Drum variant of the Jupiter is the only variant of the scooter to get steel wheels



The base variant of the all-new Jupiter is the Drum variant. Priced at Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom), the Drum misses out on many features offered in the higher variants. This variant of the scooter does not get the lightbar up front, and instead, features two separate indicator units. This variant is also not offered with the LCD instrument cluster, with an analogue cluster in its place. Aside from that, it comes with steel wheels unlike the other variants of the Jupiter, and is not equipped with the integrated starter generator (ISG), mobile charger or the follow me lamp function. Mechanically, as its name suggests, it gets drum brakes on both ends.



This variant is offered in three colour options- Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss.



Drum Alloy



The Drum Alloy variant can be had in four colour options

Paying a premium of Rs 5,500 over the base variant will get you the Drum Alloy variant (priced at Rs 79,200, ex-showroom). This variant is identical to the Drum variant in terms of features and cycle parts, although it gets 12-inch alloy wheels instead of steel wheels. This variant can be had with four colour options- Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, and Meteor Red Gloss.

Drum SmartXonnect



The Drum SmartXonnect variant is priced at Rs 83,250

One of the more specced variants of the new Jupiter, the Drum SmartXonnect, priced at Rs 83,250 (ex-showroom), gets a lot of features over the Drum Alloy variant. This variant is equipped with a lightbar that runs the full width of the front apron. It also gets the LCD instrument cluster that incorporates Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation powered by MapMyIndia. The SmartXonnect phone app now offers additional features including a ‘Find me’ function, advanced trip summary, carbon savings and duration of idling. Additionally, this is the entry-level variant for the integrated starter generator (ISG) paired with the engine, which provides an additional boost in Power mode, raising total torque to 9.8 Nm. Aside from this, this variant is also offered with a mobile charger and the follow me lamp function



This variant of the scooter is offered in three colour options- Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, and Starlight Blue Gloss.





Disc SmartXonnect

This is the only variant of the Jupiter to get a front-disc brake setup

The Disc SmartXonnect is the top-spec variant of the Jupiter and can be had for a price tag of Rs 87,250 (ex-showroom). Although it mirrors the Drum SmartXonnect variant in terms of its features and colour options, it gets a disc brake up front. This is the only Jupiter variant offering a front-disc brake setup.















