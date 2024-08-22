2024 TVS Jupiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
TVS Motor Company is all set to launch the 2024 Jupiter 110 in India today. One of TVS’ most successful products, this is the first time that the Jupiter will receive a comprehensive update since its launch over 10 years ago. With the update, the scooter is expected to receive an all-new design, along with a range of new features. TVS has previously teased the scooter on social media revealing minor details each time.
Also Read: New TVS Jupiter Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect
The company’s previous teasers of the 2024 Jupiter have given us a glimpse at what the scooter will look like upon launch. The scooter is expected to sport a lightbar, positioned towards the lower end of the scooter that runs the full width of its front apron. A teaser video has shown its front tyre guard that now has an edgier shape than the current model. Additionally, TVS has also hinted on social media that the scooter will come with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, and a longer seat.
Also Read: 2024 TVS Jupiter Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch
Mechanically, the scooter is expected to feature the same suspension setup that consists of front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties will likely be handled by drum brakes on both ends, similar to the outgoing model. On the powertrain front, the Jupiter is expected to retain the 109.7 cc engine that puts out 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque.
TVS is all set to launch the latest iteration of the Jupiter today.
The 2024 Jupiter is expected to feature notably different styling cues over the outgoing model.
The 2024 Jupiter is expected to get features such as a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, and a longer seat than the outgoing model.
Here's a first look at the 2024 Jupiter.
TVS has officially revealed the latest iteration of the Jupiter scooter.
Here are some of the features on the scooter.
Here are the colour options offered in the scooter.
The 2024 Jupiter is powered by an all-new 113 cc engine that churns out 8 bhp and 9.2 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an integrated starter generator (ISG) which provides additional boost in Power mode.
TVS has finally revealed pricing for the 2024 Jupiter. It starts at a price tag of Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom).
Head to our launch story for the complete details on the new Jupiter 110.
New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched At Rs 73,700; Gets All-New 113 cc Engine With ISG
