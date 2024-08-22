2024 TVS Jupiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

TVS Motor Company is all set to launch the 2024 Jupiter 110 in India today. One of TVS’ most successful products, this is the first time that the Jupiter will receive a comprehensive update since its launch over 10 years ago. With the update, the scooter is expected to receive an all-new design, along with a range of new features. TVS has previously teased the scooter on social media revealing minor details each time.

Also Read: New TVS Jupiter Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect



The company’s previous teasers of the 2024 Jupiter have given us a glimpse at what the scooter will look like upon launch. The scooter is expected to sport a lightbar, positioned towards the lower end of the scooter that runs the full width of its front apron. A teaser video has shown its front tyre guard that now has an edgier shape than the current model. Additionally, TVS has also hinted on social media that the scooter will come with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, and a longer seat.

Also Read: 2024 TVS Jupiter Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch



Mechanically, the scooter is expected to feature the same suspension setup that consists of front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties will likely be handled by drum brakes on both ends, similar to the outgoing model. On the powertrain front, the Jupiter is expected to retain the 109.7 cc engine that puts out 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque.





