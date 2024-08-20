Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New Kodiaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2024 TVS Jupiter Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch

One of TVS’s most successful products, this is the first time that the Jupiter will receive a comprehensive update since its launch over 10 years ago
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 20, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • TVS has teased the 2024 Jupiter 110 ahead of its launch.
  • Expected to get a notable design overhaul.
  • Launch on August 22.

TVS Motor Company has teased the 2024 Jupiter 110 ahead of its launch on August 22. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much of the new scooter’s design, it does confirm that the Jupiter will sport a radically different design over the outgoing model. Aside from the design, another post on social media from TVS has also teased some of the features that will be offered in the scooter post launch. One of TVS’ most successful products, this is the first time that the Jupiter will receive a comprehensive update since its launch over 10 years ago.

 

Also ReadTVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh
 

undefined

The teaser videos of the Jupiter show what looks to be a lightbar, positioned towards the lower end of the scooter that runs the full width of its front apron. The lightbar appears to be integrated with the turn indicators. Another video also shows its front tyre guard that now has an edgier shape than the current model. TVS has also hinted on social media that the scooter will come with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, and a longer seat. The fuel filler of the new Jupiter will likely be placed up front, similar to its larger sibling, the Jupiter 125. 

 

Also ReadTVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours
 

undefined

Mechanically, the scooter is expected to feature the same suspension setup that consists of front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties will likely be handled by drum brakes on both ends, similar to the outgoing model. On the powertrain front, the Jupiter is expected to retain the 109.7 cc engine that puts out 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque. 


 


 

# TVS Jupiter# TVS Scooters# Scooters# Scooter# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The special edition is available in Standard iQube with a 3.3 kWh battery pack and the iQube S variant.
    TVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh
  • The Ntorq 125 will be the third model to get the blacked-out treatment after the Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 160 2V.
    TVS Ntorq 125 Black Edition Teased; Pre-Bookings Commenced
  • Bookings for the BMW CE 04 electric scooter commenced earlier this month with deliveries slated to begin in September.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
  • The Suzuki Access 125 gets a new dual-tone Metallic Sonoma Red/Pearl Mirage White paint scheme while the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets the Metallic Matte Black No 2 colour option
    Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street Receive New Colour Schemes
  • During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.
    TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore

Latest News

  • Slated to launch on September 11, the MG Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud, sold in global markets
    MG Windsor EV To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof
  • Maruti says that despite the addition of the Electronic Stability Program prices of both cars remain unchanged.
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard
  • The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for an update.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9
  • With prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx is offered in six trim levels
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 10 Stats About The Five-Door Thar
  • One of TVS’s most successful products, this is the first time that the Jupiter will receive a comprehensive update since its launch over 10 years ago
    2024 TVS Jupiter Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch
  • Limited production series commemorates the brand completing 120 years and is inspired by Rolls-Royce’s mascot.
    New Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla Pays Tribute To The Spirit Of Ecstasy Mascot
  • Makes 680bhp and 730Nm from the original, naturally aspirated AMG 6.3-litre V8 without air restrictor.
    Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport Bids Adieu To The Iconic 6.3-Litre V8
  • The BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom). Here’s a look at 5 motorcycles with big single-cylinder engines.
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Big Single-Cylinder Engine Motorcycles
  • Prices of the XUV700’s AX5 trim have been slashed to the tune of Rs 70,000
    Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000
  • The updated Citroen C3 gets a range of new features, and is now offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox option
    Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India At Rs 6.16 Lakh; Gets New Features, Automatic Gearbox Option

Research More on TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter
8.3

TVS Jupiter

Starts at ₹ 68,571 - 85,866

Check On-Road Price
View Jupiter Specifications
View Jupiter Features

Popular TVS Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved