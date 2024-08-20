2024 TVS Jupiter Teased Ahead Of August 22 Launch

TVS Motor Company has teased the 2024 Jupiter 110 ahead of its launch on August 22. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much of the new scooter’s design, it does confirm that the Jupiter will sport a radically different design over the outgoing model. Aside from the design, another post on social media from TVS has also teased some of the features that will be offered in the scooter post launch. One of TVS’ most successful products, this is the first time that the Jupiter will receive a comprehensive update since its launch over 10 years ago.

The teaser videos of the Jupiter show what looks to be a lightbar, positioned towards the lower end of the scooter that runs the full width of its front apron. The lightbar appears to be integrated with the turn indicators. Another video also shows its front tyre guard that now has an edgier shape than the current model. TVS has also hinted on social media that the scooter will come with features such as Bluetooth connectivity, and a longer seat. The fuel filler of the new Jupiter will likely be placed up front, similar to its larger sibling, the Jupiter 125.

Mechanically, the scooter is expected to feature the same suspension setup that consists of front telescopic forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties will likely be handled by drum brakes on both ends, similar to the outgoing model. On the powertrain front, the Jupiter is expected to retain the 109.7 cc engine that puts out 7.7 bhp and 8.8 Nm of torque.







