TVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh

The special edition is available in Standard iQube with a 3.3 kWh battery pack and the iQube S variant.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Standard iQube Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh
  • iQube S in this edition is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh
  • Gets a special livery and is limited to 1000 units

Ahead of India’s 78th Independence Day, TVS Motor Company has launched a special edition model of its iQube electric scooter. The iQube ‘Celebration Edition’ is available in the standard iQube with a 3.4 kWh battery pack and the S variant. The former is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 1000 units, bookings for this edition will commence tomorrow, August 15, with deliveries slated to begin on August 26.

 

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours

 

TVS i Qube Celebration edition 2

 

The iQube special edition only gets visual changes with a dual-tone colour scheme. The front end of the electric scooter is primarily finished in orange, while the side panels and rear appear greyish-black. Apart from the new colourway, this edition also gets a small India flag above the LED DRLs and a ‘Celebration Edition’ badging to distinguish it further from other variants. 

 

The iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor, which enables the scooter to sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds while the top speed is 78 kmph. The scooter includes two ride modes, economy and power, along with a reverse mode. The iQube with a 3.4 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge.

 

Also Read: TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants

 

