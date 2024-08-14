TVS iQube Celebration Edition Launched At Rs 1.20 Lakh

Ahead of India’s 78th Independence Day, TVS Motor Company has launched a special edition model of its iQube electric scooter. The iQube ‘Celebration Edition’ is available in the standard iQube with a 3.4 kWh battery pack and the S variant. The former is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Limited to just 1000 units, bookings for this edition will commence tomorrow, August 15, with deliveries slated to begin on August 26.

The iQube special edition only gets visual changes with a dual-tone colour scheme. The front end of the electric scooter is primarily finished in orange, while the side panels and rear appear greyish-black. Apart from the new colourway, this edition also gets a small India flag above the LED DRLs and a ‘Celebration Edition’ badging to distinguish it further from other variants.

The iQube is powered by a 4.4 kW electric motor, which enables the scooter to sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds while the top speed is 78 kmph. The scooter includes two ride modes, economy and power, along with a reverse mode. The iQube with a 3.4 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 100 km on a single charge.

