TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh Alongside More Affordable Variants

Having announced it all the way back in May 2022, TVS Motor has finally launched the top-of-the-line iQube ST electric scooter, at a price of Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the ST – which has the biggest battery of any electric scooter on sale in India today and doesn’t qualify for subsidies under the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme – almost Rs 40,000 more expensive than the iQube S 3.4 kWh, which was, up until recently, the most expensive iQube variant available. For customers who had pre-booked the iQube ST before July 15, 2022 and have held on to their order since, TVS will grant an additional loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, bringing the scooter’s price down to Rs 1.75 lakh.

The iQube ST variants feature a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen with turn-by-turn navigation, voice assist and Alexa integration.

Interestingly, TVS has rolled out the iQube ST with two battery options. The more affordable ST has the 3.4 kWh battery pack as seen on the iQube S – and is priced at Rs 1.55 lakh – while the more expensive version has a 5.1 kWh (installed) battery, with a usable capacity of around 4.5 kWh. With this, TVS says the ST 5.1 kWh will have a real-world range of up to 150 kilometres, which is a good 50 kilometres more than the iQube ST 3.4 kWh. However, both variants of the iQube ST are offered with only a 950-watt charger. TVS claims the ST 5.1 kWh will take four hours and 18 minutes for a 0-80 per cent charge, and a full charge is likely to take closer to six hours.

Another vital addition for the iQube ST variants is a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen, which is a step-up from the regular, non-touch display on the iQube S. Colour options for the iQube ST include Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, Starlight Blue. The motor, power output and cycle parts remain identical to the rest of the iQube lineup.

Entry-level iQube with 2.2 kWh battery will be available only in two colours.

Also new for 2024 is a base iQube with a 2.2 kWh battery pack. This variant has been launched at Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy), which will rise to Rs 1.07 lakh after the introductory offer ends. With the smaller battery, the iQube will have a real-world range of up to 75 kilometres, according to the company. Available in only two colours – Walnut Brown and Pearl White – the iQube 2.2 kWh will take just two hours for a 0-80 per cent charge, has a slightly lower top speed (75 kmph) and marginally less underseat storage space (30 litres).

At its introductory price, the iQube 2.2 kWh undercuts the recently launched Ather Rizta and Ather 450X, as well as the Bajaj Chetak and Ola S1 Air. At the top of the lineup, the iQube ST 5.1 kWh is considerably pricier than the Ather 450X 3.7 kWh, as well as the Ola S1 Pro.