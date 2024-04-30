Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

TVS SmartXonnect S20X Intercom Device Long Term Review: Introduction

TVS was kind enough to give us its SmartXonnect S20X Bluetooth helmet communication device for a long term test and that is exactly what we will do, over the next few months.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The TVS SmartXonnect S20X Intercom device is based on the BluArmoR C30
  • It gets Ride Grid and Ride Lynk features
  • It is priced at Rs. 9,899

In all my years of riding a scooter or a motorcycle, I have never tried out a helmet communication device. And that is because I want my 100 per cent focus on riding the machine, taking in and processing information from noises around me – a car coming at me from behind, someone honking, a bike with an out-of-tune engine, people talking about the latest IPL match and so on. On quite a few occasions, I have wondered what it would feel like, to have a communication device in my helmet, where I can listen to music and pick calls while riding. 

Well, that’s where TVS Motor Company was kind enough to deliver us a unit of its TVS SmartXonnect S20X Bluetooth helmet communication device for a long term review and to see how it works while using it on daily commutes in the heat, in the rain and on long highway rides as well. This is just the introduction and over the next few months, we will have a thorough review of the device up and running on car&bike. For the uninitiated, the TVS SmartXonnect S20X is priced at Rs. 9,899.

 

Design

Based on BluArmor’s C30 unit, the actual device is a rectangular unit, with a slant on the top and an antenna that fits flush and comes out when required. There is an ‘X’ on the device, with three decently spaced buttons for audio controls. Right below are the micro-USB audio port and a type-C port for charging. Overall, the unit is a little boxier than we would have liked but otherwise it looks well-finished.

 

Contents In The Box

All the components for the Bluetooth communication device are neatly packed inside the box. You get the actual device, a pair of JBL speakers and mic, a clamp and an adhesive mount, spacers for the speakers in case you need them, charging cable and an Allen key. 

 

Features

Now the S20X gets quite a few features, like music playback, calls, voice-based navigation and is Google and Siri enabled as well. The other important features are the Ride Grid and Ride Lynk features. Ride Grid allows you to connect up to 20 riders with a mesh system. The device comes with a claimed range of 1.2 kilometres in a straight line, without any obstacles in between. The device also gets Audio Weave intercom, IP67 rating, active noise cancellation and over the air updates. 

 

Long Term Test

Now, we will test the device for its long term performance and durability along with battery life, audio quality, noise cancellation and other parameters. So, stay tuned as we test the TVS SmartXonnect S20X Intercom device over the next few months and bring you updates. 

# TVS SmartXonnect S20X# S20X# TVS Intercom Device# Bluetooth# Bluetooth connectivity# Helmet Intercom Device# TVS SmartXonnect# Product & Accessories# Technology# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 9,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.25 Lakh
₹ 16,237/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Nexon, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Tata Nexon
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.9
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8 Lakh
₹ 17,917/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.9 Lakh
₹ 19,933/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.15 Lakh
₹ 27,212/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.0
2014 Honda City
  • 78,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.25 Lakh
₹ 11,758/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford EcoSport, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2017 Ford EcoSport
  • 73,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The 2024 Force Gurkha is more robust looking, more feature-packed, and thanks to some changes made under the hood, it’s also more powerful than ever. With that has returned the 5-door version of the Gurkha. 
2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
Over these last 6 months, the Fronx had to go through all the ordeals that team car&bike had managed to throw at it, in addition to being my daily driver.
Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km
With the arrival of the Tata Punch EV, the question now arises, should you save between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and go with the new EV, or still buy the bigger more powerful Nexon EV?
Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Sibling Rivalry
Jeep India has launched a 2024 update of its iconic off-roader the Wrangler in India. It gets two versions – Unlimited and more off-road biased – Rubicon. We drive the latter.
2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon First Drive: Closer To An Everyday SUV Than Ever
The ever-popular Hyundai Creta in its latest iteration has joined the car&bike long-term fleet. We’re testing the CVT version of the car in the feature-loaded top-spec SX(O) trim.
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Long Term Test: Introduction
The BYD Seal promises to have the characteristics of a modern EV - Smart, Feature-Packed, and Fast – all that in addition to a maximum range of up to 650 km.
BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
Can you live with a pickup truck on a daily basis?
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pros And Cons: No Country For Pickup Trucks?
The Bajaj Pulsar N250 gets updated for 2024 and we spent some time with the bike to sample the changes. The updated N250 becomes even more fun, and pricing is rather competitive. Here’s a comprehensive review of the most powerful Pulsar yet!
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Review: In Pictures
After its recent facelift, is the bestseller Hyundai Creta the best deal in the lucrative compact SUV space? Or some other options are more worthy of your money? We bring you the answer.
Hyundai Creta Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun: The Big Compact SUV Comparison
The Nexon has gone on to become one of the most popular subcompact SUV in the Indian market in recent months, but is it the SUV for you?
Tata Nexon Road Test Review: 5 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Reconsider
Millions of digital locks worldwide, including on Tesla cars, can be remotely unlocked by hackers exploiting a vulnerability in Bluetooth technology.
Tesla Cars Vulnerable To Hackers - Study
On occasion of the launch of the Yamaha FZ-X, the company also announced that it will offer Bluetooth connectivity on all of its models in the near future.
Yamaha To Offer Bluetooth Connectivity System On All Its Models
Soon Honda two-wheelers could come fitted with Bluetooth connectivity in India.
Honda May Introduce Bluetooth Connectivity On Its Two-Wheelers
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Access 125 and the Burgman Street with a Bluetooth enabled digital console. The prices for Suzuki scooters with Bluetooth enabled digital console start at Rs. 77,000 and go up to Rs. 84,600.
Suzuki's Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
The automobile industry is booming, and the competition is getting bigger by the day. In this rat race, we believe that it is essentially the features list that becomes a car's USP. We figured we will help you choose better by listing the 5 must-have features in a car.
Top 5 Must-Have Features in a Car
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved