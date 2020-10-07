Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the BS6 Access 125 and the BS6 Burgman Street scooters with a Bluetooth enabled digital instrument console. The Access 125 with Bluetooth and drum brakes is priced at ₹ 77,700 while the disc brake variant with Bluetooth is priced at ₹ 78,600. The Suzuki Burgman Street with Bluetooth is priced at ₹ 84,600. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the new Bluetooth enabled digital console, both scooters also get new colour options. The Access 125 now gets LED positioning lamps as a standard fitment across all variants.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 155 and 250 Series Get New Colours On Company's 100th Anniversary

(The Suzuki Access 125 now get new LED positioning lights, which is standard across all variants)

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India "We at Suzuki Motorcycle India are committed to introduce innovative next generation technology to add value to the overall riding experience of the customer. Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street have been among the top-selling scooters in their respective segments, known for their performance and features. We are confident that the new models with Bluetooth enabled digital console will increase customers' trust in the brand, as a result of getting additional useful and attractive functions."

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Witnesses Three Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

(Both scooters now get new colour options, along with the Bluetooth-enabled console)

Suzuki's Bluetooth technology allows the rider to sync his/her mobile phone seamlessly with the scooter's console. All the rider has to do is to download the 'Suzuki Ride Connect' app on an Android smartphone. It has been developed to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert display, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival, missed call alert and caller id, over speed warning and phone battery level display. The smartphone app will also display information like last parked scooter location and trip report.

The TVS NTorq 125 was the first 125 cc scooter, rather the first scooter in India to offer Bluetooth connectivity with the TVS SmartXonnect technology at the time of its launch more than two years ago. Hero MotoCorp too offers Bluetooth connectivity on the Xpulse 200 and the Xpulse 200 T along with turn-by-turn navigation and call alerts.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.