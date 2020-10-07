Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At ₹ 77,700

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the Access 125 and the Burgman Street with a Bluetooth enabled digital console. The prices for Suzuki scooters with Bluetooth enabled digital console start at Rs. 77,000 and go up to Rs. 84,600.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
K Hirao, MD and D Handa, VP, Suzuki Motorcycle India, with the Bluetooth-enabled Suzuki scooters

Highlights

  • Suzuki Access 125 & Burgman Street now get Bluetooth-enabled console
  • The Access 125 also gets LED positioning lights
  • Both scooters get new colour options as well
Tech News

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the BS6 Access 125 and the BS6 Burgman Street scooters with a Bluetooth enabled digital instrument console. The Access 125 with Bluetooth and drum brakes is priced at ₹ 77,700 while the disc brake variant with Bluetooth is priced at ₹ 78,600. The Suzuki Burgman Street with Bluetooth is priced at ₹ 84,600. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Apart from the new Bluetooth enabled digital console, both scooters also get new colour options. The Access 125 now gets LED positioning lamps as a standard fitment across all variants.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer 155 and 250 Series Get New Colours On Company's 100th Anniversary

il5am2g

(The Suzuki Access 125 now get new LED positioning lights, which is standard across all variants)

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India "We at Suzuki Motorcycle India are committed to introduce innovative next generation technology to add value to the overall riding experience of the customer. Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street have been among the top-selling scooters in their respective segments, known for their performance and features. We are confident that the new models with Bluetooth enabled digital console will increase customers' trust in the brand, as a result of getting additional useful and attractive functions."

Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India Witnesses Three Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

n0o31cb

(Both scooters now get new colour options, along with the Bluetooth-enabled console)

Suzuki's Bluetooth technology allows the rider to sync his/her mobile phone seamlessly with the scooter's console. All the rider has to do is to download the 'Suzuki Ride Connect' app on an Android smartphone. It has been developed to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alert display, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival, missed call alert and caller id, over speed warning and phone battery level display. The smartphone app will also display information like last parked scooter location and trip report.

0 Comments

The TVS NTorq 125 was the first 125 cc scooter, rather the first scooter in India to offer Bluetooth connectivity with the TVS SmartXonnect technology at the time of its launch more than two years ago. Hero MotoCorp too offers Bluetooth connectivity on the Xpulse 200 and the Xpulse 200 T along with turn-by-turn navigation and call alerts.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit

Sharp Signs Licensing Deal With Daimler After Winning Patent Lawsuit
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp

Ducati Multistrada V4 To Make Around 170 bhp
AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

AIMExpo 2021 Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Concerns
Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700

Suzuki Bluetooth Enabled Access 125 And Burgman Street; Prices Start At Rs. 77,700
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed
Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs

Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts
Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived
2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours
Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna

Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna
Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 

Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Hayabusa

Sports, 11 Kmpl
Suzuki Hayabusa
Price Starts
₹ 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 45,342 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki Burgman Street 125

Scooter, 53.5 Kmpl
Suzuki Burgman Street 125
Price Starts
₹ 79,700
EMI Starts
₹ 2,628 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki GSX-S750

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Suzuki GSX-S750
Price Starts
₹ 7.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 24,617 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki Access 125

Scooter, 64 Kmpl
Suzuki Access 125
Price Starts
₹ 57,909 - 60,878
EMI Starts
₹ 1,910 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki Gixxer SF

Commuter, 47 Kmpl
Suzuki Gixxer SF
Price Starts
₹ 1.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,121 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki Gixxer

Commuter, 64 Kmpl
Suzuki Gixxer
Price Starts
₹ 1.15 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,776 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki Intruder

Cruiser, 44 Kmpl
Suzuki Intruder
Price Starts
₹ 1.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,147 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki Access 125 SE

Scooter, 64 Kmpl
Suzuki Access 125 SE
Price Starts
₹ 68,800 - 73,400
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Commuter, 38.5 Kmpl
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Price Starts
₹ 1.76 - 1.77 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,808 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki GSX R1000

Sports, 14 Kmpl
Suzuki GSX R1000
Price Starts
₹ 19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,654 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki Gixxer 250

Commuter, 38 Kmpl
Suzuki Gixxer 250
Price Starts
₹ 1.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,456 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Off Road, 26 Kmpl
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
Price Starts
₹ 7.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 24,600 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki DR-Z50

Off Road, 70 Kmpl
Suzuki DR-Z50
Price Starts
₹ 2.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,409 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki GSX-R1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Price Starts
₹ 19.81 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 65,323 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki RM-Z250

Off Road, 30 Kmpl
Suzuki RM-Z250
Price Starts
₹ 7.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,413 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki GSX S1000

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Suzuki GSX S1000
Price Starts
₹ 12.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 40,396 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki GSX S1000F

Sports, 20 Kmpl
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Price Starts
₹ 12.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 41,880 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki V-Strom 1000

Sports, 66 Kmpl
Suzuki V-Strom 1000
Price Starts
₹ 13.45 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,353 11.5% / 3 yrs

Suzuki RM-Z450

Off Road, 25 Kmpl
Suzuki RM-Z450
Price Starts
₹ 8.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 27,403 11.5% / 3 yrs
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
03:21
Maruti Suzuki Production, Audi Q2 Launch, Atum Electric Bike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Sep-20 08:26 PM
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
03:02
Okinawa Bike Launch, Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki Retail Operations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-May-20 07:53 PM
Tata Nexon EV Review, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review
19:18
Tata Nexon EV Review, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 26-Apr-20 01:49 PM
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
03:08
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Apr-20 08:12 PM
2020 Suzuki Intruder, Automakers Suspend Production, RE BS4 Stock Sold Out
02:42
2020 Suzuki Intruder, Automakers Suspend Production, RE BS4 Stock Sold Out
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Mar-20 09:09 PM
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
02:32
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:36 PM
2020 Suzuki Gixxer Series Unveiled | Auto Expo 2020
01:25
2020 Suzuki Gixxer Series Unveiled | Auto Expo 2020
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Feb-20 08:17 PM
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
02:59
Tata Altroz Launched, TVS Starcity+, Maruti Suzuki BS6 Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jan-20 09:34 PM
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Sales, Harley 338cc Bike, Ford Bronco Teased
02:35
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Sales, Harley 338cc Bike, Ford Bronco Teased
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Jan-20 07:47 PM
Image of Suzuki Hayabusa Riderview
Image of Suzuki Hayabusa Riderview
Image of Suzuki Hayabusa Backview
Image of Suzuki Hayabusa Backview
Image of Suzuki Burgman Central Locking System
Image of Suzuki Burgman Central Locking System
Image of Suzuki Burgman Chrome Mirrors
Image of Suzuki Burgman Chrome Mirrors
Image of Suzuki Burgman Dc Socket
Image of Suzuki Burgman Dc Socket
Image of 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Front Profile
Image of 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Front Profile
Image of Suzuki Gsx S750 Side Profile
Image of Suzuki Gsx S750 Side Profile
Image of 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Features
Image of 2018 Suzuki Gsx S750 Features
Image of Side Profile
Image of Side Profile
Image of Side View
Image of Side View
Image of Suzu Hayabusa 4
Image of Suzu Hayabusa 4
Image of Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injector
Image of Suzuki Intruder Fuel Injector
Image of Suzuki Intruder Backrest
Image of Suzuki Intruder Backrest
Image of Suzuki Intruder Headlight
Image of Suzuki Intruder Headlight
Image of Suzuki Access 125 All New Fi
Image of Suzuki Access 125 All New Fi
Image of Suzuki Access Alloy
Image of Suzuki Access Alloy
Image of Suzuki Access Body Graphics
Image of Suzuki Access Body Graphics
Image of Glass Sparkle Black Blue
Image of Glass Sparkle Black Blue
Image of Glass Sparkle Black Red
Image of Glass Sparkle Black Red
Image of Hayat1
Image of Hayat1
Image of Lets Dynamic Blue
Image of Lets Dynamic Blue
Image of Lets Dynamic Black
Image of Lets Dynamic Black
Image of Suzuki Lets Scooter Side Black
Image of Suzuki Lets Scooter Side Black
Image of Back View
Image of Back View
Image of Center Lock
Image of Center Lock
Image of Engine
Image of Engine
Image of Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities