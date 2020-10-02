New Cars and Bikes in India
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Suzuki Witnesses Nearly 3 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered a growth of 2.86 per cent in domestic sales, but exports declined by 37 per cent in September this year. The company's total sales were down by 2.71 per cent as compared to the same period last year.

Suzuki India attributed the increase in sales to enhanced production in September 2020

Highlights

  • Suzuki's domestic sales grew by 2.86 per cent in September 2020
  • Suzuki's exports declined by about 37 per cent year-on-year
  • Suzuki is betting big on the festive season as sales revive

Suzuki Motorcycle India has registered a 2.86 per cent growth in domestic sales for September 2020. The company's domestic sales for last month stood at 65,195 units, as opposed to 63,382 units in September 2019. Interestingly, September last year had seen the two-wheeler maker register its best-ever monthly sales. Exports, meanwhile, stood at 6466 units in September this year saw a 37 per cent decline in volumes over the same period last year. In fact, Suzuki's total sales (domestic+exports) stood at 71,661 units, witnessing a drop of 2.71 per cent in year-on-year growth, as against 73,658 units sold in September 2019.

Suzuki says that the increase in volumes last month has been a result of enhanced production levels. With respect to month-on-month sales, the Japanese bike maker registered a 23.7 per cent growth in domestic volumes, as opposed to 53,142 units produced in August 2020.

fvt5aqgo

The Gixxer SF 250 gets the new Triton Blue and silver paint scheme inspired by the Suzuki MotoGP bikes from the 1960s

Commenting on the sales performance, Koichiro Hirao, MD - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, "We feel proud to see a double-digit sequential growth of 23.7 per cent has helped us almost reach pre-COVID sales numbers. We have already witnessed an increased demand for our products that have been driven by signs of early festive kick-off with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. We are optimistic about the upcoming festive season, which is considered auspicious for new purchases."

Kickstarting its sales program for the the festive season, Suzuki introduced new colours across the Gixxer 155 and 250 line-up, celebrating the brand's 100th anniversary. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 also received a new colour option recently. In addition, Suzuki says its taking all the necessary precautions amidst the pandemic and has also made 'Suzuki at your Doorstep' operational at 368 dealerships.

