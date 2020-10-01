Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Cross 60,000 Units

Royal Enfield seems to be slowly cruising back on the path to recovery, with monthly sales crossing the 60,000 mark in September 2020. While the automotive industry is still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Royal Enfield sales have been steadily recovering over the past couple of months. From less than 20,000 motorcycles sold in May 2020, Royal Enfield's monthly sales breached the 50,000 mark in August 2020, and in September 2020, the Indian motorcycle brand crossed the 60,000 sales mark in overall sales.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the brand's highest selling model

Domestic motorcycle sales of Royal Enfield for September 2020 stood at 55,910 units, still a 2 per cent growth over the same month in 2019 when Royal Enfield despatched 54,858 motorcycles. Compared to August 2020 sales volumes however, Royal Enfield's sales in the domestic market grew by over 17.5 per cent, from 47,571 motorcycles in August 2020 to 55,910 motorcycles in September 2020. Exports however are under pressure, although volumes are more or less in the same range as was the case a year ago. Royal Enfield despatched 4,131 motorcycles to overseas markets in September 2020, a 11 per cent decline, compared to 4,642 motorcycles in the same month a year ago.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 form the mainstay of the brand's export thrust

The picture for year-to-date sales is still far from satisfactory, with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic clearly evident in the sales numbers in the first two quarters of 2020-21. In all, Royal Enfield despatched 2,07,788 motorcycles this year, a massive 41 per cent decline over the same period last year, when Royal Enfield had despatched over 3.5 lakh motorcycles. In fact, domestic sales numbers in the same period declined 48 per cent, from 3,27,222 motorcycles in 2019-20 to 1,96,345 motorcycles in the same period in 2020-21.

