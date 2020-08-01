Two-Wheelers Sales July 2020: Royal Enfield Records 5.6 Per Cent Sales Growth Over June 2020; YoY Sales Drops By 36 Per Cent

Royal Enfield has recorded a sales decline of 23 per cent in July 2020 selling 37,925 units as compared to 49,182 units it sold in the same month last year. The company's exports went down to 2409 units as compared to 5003 units in the same month last year, witnessing a decline of 52 per cent. Royal Enfield's total sales (domestic + exports) went down by 26 per cent at 40,334 units as compared to 54,185 units a year ago. That said, Royal Enfield's month-on-month (MoM) sales saw an uptick of 5.6 per cent at 40,334 units as compared to 38,065 units sold in the last month.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been the company's bestseller.

Exports has also been one of the key focus areas for Royal Enfield as it has been trying to grow its market share in overseas markets. The Royal Enfield 650 Twins have gained popularity in European markets with the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 becoming the bestselling motorcycle last month as per MCIA data for above 125cc motorcycles categor). The Interceptor 650 has also been the highest-selling naked style motorcycle in the UK for the last 12 months, along with the Royal Enfield Himalayan at No.4. Royal Enfield is the first Indian Motorcycle manufacturer to achieve this in the UK market.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 became the bestselling motorcycle in UK last month.

In the domestic market the company has been trying to ramp up its sales with lockdown being eased off in most parts of the country. Speaking about its year-to-date (YTD) sales (April-July), Royal Enfield recorded a de-growth of 58 per cent in the domestic market at 92,862 units as compared to 223,612 units sold in the same period a year ago. It exported 4739 units in the same period as compared to 14,282 exported a year ago. Its total same in the April-July period stood at 97,601 units as compared to 2,37, 894 units, a decline of 59 per cent.

