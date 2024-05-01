Login
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Royal Enfield Sees 12 Per Cent Overall Growth

Royal Enfield sold a total of 81,870 units in April 2024, which is 12 per cent more than 73,136 units sold in April 2023.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield registered 9 per cent growth in domestic sales
  • Exports grew by 61 per cent
  • Overall sales saw a 12 per cent growth

Royal Enfield had a decent showing in April 2024, with total sales of 81,870 units which is a growth of 12 per cent over 73,136 units in April 2023. Similarly, the company had a growth of 9 per cent in domestic sales, with 75,038 units sold last month, as compared to 68,881 units in April 2023. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Introduces Global Rentals and Tours

Speaking about the performance for the month of April 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “We’ve had a remarkable FY24, and we are all set for an exciting year ahead and are prepared for the challenges. We’ve already begun this year on a strong footing and have continued our double-digit growth and with a strong pipeline of products I am confident that we will be able to sustain and build further on our growth momentum.”

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Launch Timeline Revealed

The company had a significant growth in exports, with 6,832 units exported in April 2024, a growth of 61 per cent from 4,255 units exported in April last year. 

The company is getting ready to launch the Guerrilla 450 in a few months from now, followed by the Bear 650, a scrambler based on the 650 cc parallel-twin engine platform. 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield sales# Sales Figures# Royal Enfield bikes# Sales Figures# sales-figure# Bikes# Two Wheelers
