Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Launch Timeline Revealed

Royal Enfield has a busy 2024 planned, with quite a few new motorcycle launches. One among them will be the Interceptor Bear 650, probably a working name, a 650 cc off-road scrambler, that could be launched before the end of 2024. While it will be based on the current Interceptor 650, expect it to get a few changes that make it capable of handling mild off-road terrain.

And yes, it will make use of the 648 cc parallel-twin air/oil-cooled engine. We expect it to have the same state of tune as on the current OBD-2 compliant units, making 46.8 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The engine will be paired to a six-speed gearbox and a two-in-one exhaust, which means it is likely to weigh lesser than the regular Interceptor. We expect the bike to have switchable ABS if not traction control as well.

The new images of the test mule show that the Scrambler 650, uses made-in-India tubed MRF tyres, which seem to be inspired by block pattern tyres. So yes, the Bear 650 will stay true to its name and likely to have some off-road ability as well. The test mule could also be seen with few accessories like a tail pack, saddlebags and touring mirrors, which are likely to be offered as fitments post purchase.

The motorcycle is likely to have a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear along with USD fork, from the Super Meteor 650. The instrument console on the test mule is a single-pod unit, which seems to be one from the Himalayan 450. And the switchgear features rotary knobs that are also seen on the current RE 650 models.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is likely to be priced at around Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom), with RE positioning it above the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 but below the Shotgun and Super Meteor.

Source: Autocar India