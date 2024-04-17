Login
Custom Royal Enfield 'Shotgun 350' Unveiled

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 isn’t a production model, but a custom build by an American bike shop, Baxter Cycle.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Custom 'Shotgun 350' built by US custom house
  • Based on Royal Enfield Meteor 350
  • Smaller front wheel, solo seat, blacked out look

Royal Enfield is preparing for a new motorcycle blitzkrieg, and as many as 5-7 new models are expected to be launched over the next 12 months. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 you see in these pictures however, is not a new product from the brand. The custom bike is a build by an American bike shop that deals in British motorcycles, parts and service, called Baxter Cycle. The Shotgun 350, as it’s called, seems to be a one-off custom build, based on a Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Baxter Cycle has stripped back the Meteor 350 and customised it to make a unique 350 cc bobber-styled cruiser, calling it the Shotgun 350.


Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review

 

The ‘Shotgun 350’ is a customised Royal Enfield Meteor 350, stripped down and made into a solo seat cruiser.

 

The builders stripped the bike down and added a wide tracker handlebar and swapped the 19-inch front wheel for a 17-inch wheel from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The Meteor 350’s exhaust was swapped out with a blacked out old-school exhaust from the Classic 350, Other bits include YSS black aluminium rear shocks, Diablo fork gaiters, a Royal Enfield tinted fly screen, Royal Enfield bar-end mirrors and replaced the Meteor 350’s stock seat with a solo seat. The paint is a matte black finish which goes rather well with the theme of the bike.

Mechanically, there don’t seem to be many changes done on the bike. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

 

The ‘Shotgun 350’ uses the exhaust from the Classic 350, along with other Royal Enfield accessories, like the bar-end mirrors and a flyscreen.

 

So, the Royal Enfield 350 cc J-series single-cylinder engine continues to be used in the Shotgun 350. Now, considering Royal Enfield has the Shotgun 650 in the line-up, the name certainly rings true like a production model. But at the end of the day, this is not an official build from Royal Enfield, but nevertheless shows how customisable Royal Enfield’s motorcycles are, if you’re into a little personalisation and want to stamp your unique signature. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, as Baxter Cycle calls is, is up for sale.

