Custom Royal Enfield 'Shotgun 350' Unveiled
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on April 17, 2024
Highlights
- Custom 'Shotgun 350' built by US custom house
- Based on Royal Enfield Meteor 350
- Smaller front wheel, solo seat, blacked out look
Royal Enfield is preparing for a new motorcycle blitzkrieg, and as many as 5-7 new models are expected to be launched over the next 12 months. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 you see in these pictures however, is not a new product from the brand. The custom bike is a build by an American bike shop that deals in British motorcycles, parts and service, called Baxter Cycle. The Shotgun 350, as it’s called, seems to be a one-off custom build, based on a Royal Enfield Meteor 350. Baxter Cycle has stripped back the Meteor 350 and customised it to make a unique 350 cc bobber-styled cruiser, calling it the Shotgun 350.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review
The ‘Shotgun 350’ is a customised Royal Enfield Meteor 350, stripped down and made into a solo seat cruiser.
The builders stripped the bike down and added a wide tracker handlebar and swapped the 19-inch front wheel for a 17-inch wheel from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The Meteor 350’s exhaust was swapped out with a blacked out old-school exhaust from the Classic 350, Other bits include YSS black aluminium rear shocks, Diablo fork gaiters, a Royal Enfield tinted fly screen, Royal Enfield bar-end mirrors and replaced the Meteor 350’s stock seat with a solo seat. The paint is a matte black finish which goes rather well with the theme of the bike.
Mechanically, there don’t seem to be many changes done on the bike.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
The ‘Shotgun 350’ uses the exhaust from the Classic 350, along with other Royal Enfield accessories, like the bar-end mirrors and a flyscreen.
So, the Royal Enfield 350 cc J-series single-cylinder engine continues to be used in the Shotgun 350. Now, considering Royal Enfield has the Shotgun 650 in the line-up, the name certainly rings true like a production model. But at the end of the day, this is not an official build from Royal Enfield, but nevertheless shows how customisable Royal Enfield’s motorcycles are, if you’re into a little personalisation and want to stamp your unique signature. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 350, as Baxter Cycle calls is, is up for sale.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News