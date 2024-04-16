Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Timeline Revealed

Royal Enfield is ready with an onslaught of new models for FY2025. And the first of these will be the Guerrilla 450, which will be the second model to be based on the Sherpa 450 platform that also underpins the current Himalayan. The model is getting ready for production and has been spotted testing quite a few times in the last few months. Sources suggest that the motorcycle will make its debut sometime in July-August 2024, with the launch happening right before the festive season, so that the company can encash on the festive demand.

In terms of styling, spyshots of the Guerrilla 450 reveal that the bike a roadster styling with a sharp rake, muscular fuel tank, and an exposed look with minimal use of body panels. In fact, the sleek tail section, round LED headlight and up-swept exhaust looks the same as the ones on the Himalayan.

The Guerrilla 450 is likely to get a telescopic fork setup and a monoshock. The motorcycle could get 17-inch wheels at either end. Expect the rear tyre to have a wide profile, adding to the roadster appeal. Dual-channel ABS will be standard. Coming to the powertrain, the 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine could receive a different tune, tweaked gearing and also a different final drive ratio to match the characteristics of a roadster. What remains to be seen is whether the Guerrilla 450 gets the Tripper Dash as on the Himalayan or gets a different instrument console.

Prices of the Himalayan start at Rs. 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect that the Guerrilla 450 will be priced significantly lower, at around Rs. 2.4 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Source: Autocar India