Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In The US

Royal Enfield has launched its bobber-styled factory custom, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in US and Canada, joining the INT 650 (called the Interceptor 650 in India and Europe), Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650. The Shotgun 650 made its global debut in November last year at the Royal Enfield Motoverse and has now been launched in North America. In the US, the Shotgun 650 has been priced at $6,899, which is priced slightly below the Super Meteor 650 at $6,999. For Canada, the Shotgun 650 has been priced at $9,199, while the Super Meteor 650 is available in Canada at $9,599.

Watch the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Video Review:

Like the other 650 Twins model range, the Shotgun 650 is powered by the same 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 46.6 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. The engine is mounted on a steel tubular spine chassis and the cast alloy wheels (18-inch front, 17-inch rear) are shod with tubeless tyres. In comparison, the Super Meteor 650 cruiser comes with a 19-inch front wheel and 16-inch rear wheel. Suspension duties are handled by a upside down Showa separate function big piston fork up front with 120 mm travel and Showa twin shocks at the rear, with 90 mm travel. Fuel tank capacity is 13.8 litres while the kerb weight of the Shotgun 650 is 240 kg.

The Shotgun 650 is based on the Super Meteor 650 but gets several distinctive elements, including different size wheels, and ergonomic and chassis changes.

According to Royal Enfield, the Shotgun 650 is like a blank canvas for custom bike builders and comes with a flat handlebar, mid-set footpegs and a floating single-piece seat. A pillion seat can be attached which is part of the 31 genuine accessories list for the motorcycle. The Shotgun 650 features shorter fenders, centralised mass for better agility and pea-shooter-style exhausts. Royal Enfield is offering the Shotgun 650 with a choice of four colourways, including Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey. Each livery comes with a unique paint job with graphic work that looks striking.

The RE Shotgun 650 is offered in a range of four colours with distinctive liveries.

Royal Enfield will have a lot of expectations from the Shotgun 650 from the North American markets, a traditionally strong market for cruisers, and factory custom bobbers. In stock form, the Shotgun 650 gets a LED headlight and a digital-analogue combination instrument console with the Tripper navigation system. The Royal Enfield wingman in-app feature has also been offered which keeps riders updated on the motorcycle’s live location, as well as the bike’s fuel and oil levels, service reminders and more.

The Shotgun 650 has been designed with customisation in mind, offering customers a choice of a long list of genuine accessories.

Customisation is one of the dominant themes of the Shotgun 650, featuring an easily removable subframe. The pillion seat can be removed with the twist of a key, and the rear section can also be easily modified with the possibility of adding a luggage rack to the subframe. For a more exposed tail section look, the rear subframe can be completely removed via four simple bolts. Royal Enfield has also partnered with American apparel manufacturer Icon Motorsports for a line of motorcycle apparel for the Shotgun 650.