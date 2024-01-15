Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 15, 2024
- Shotgun 650 is the fourth motorcycle based on the 650 Twin platform
- Offered in three variants and four liveries
- Bookings started and deliveries are to begin in March
After launching the limited edition Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition at the recently held annual Motoverse event in Goa, Royal Enfield has now officially launched the motorcycle in India. Available in three variants- Custom Shed, Custom Pro, and Custom Special, prices for the Shotgun 650 begin from Rs 3.59 lakh for the base variant going up to Rs 3.73 lakh for the top-spec variant (all ex-showroom, Chennai). The company is offering the motorcycle with the choice of four liveries- Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill, and Sheetmetal Grey. Bookings for the Shotgun 650 have commenced from today, followed by the motorcycle arriving at the stores from February 15. Meanwhile, deliveries will begin from March.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
The Shotgun 650 is the fourth motorcycle to be introduced under the 650 Twins platform after the Super Meteor 650, Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 Twin. The motorcycle has been positioned under the Super Meteor 650 but features a bobber-like styling with a wide flat one-piece handlebar, blacked-out powertrain and exhaust, short fenders, centre-set footpegs and an engaging riding stance.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 5 Highlights
The Shotgun 650 is powered by the same 648cc parallel-twin mill that produces 46.6 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5650 rpm. The motor comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. For cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by a Showa upside-down fork setup up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends assisted by dual-channel ABS. The Shotgun 650 rides on an 18/17-inch (front/rear) alloy wheel setup.
