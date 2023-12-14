Login

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 5 Highlights

The Shotgun 650 has been officially unveiled and is set for launch in early 2024
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 14, 2023

Story
  • Fourth motorcycle based on the 650 Twin platform
  • Features Bobber styling with focus on custom building
  • To be available with 31 genuine accessories

Royal Enfield globally unveiled the Shotgun 650, a bobber-style motorcycle that uses the popular 650 Twin platform. The motorcycle was first unveiled at this year’s Motoverse event in Goa with a Motoverse limited edition version of the motorcycle with production limited to only 25 units. While all those bikes have been spoken for, the company will be launching the production version of the Shotgun 650 in early 2024 in January. That said, here are the top five highlights of the newest model from Royal Enfield.

Bobber Styling:

The Shotgun 650 is the fourth motorcycle in the company’s lineup to be built around the popular 650 Twin platform. The motorcycle is the production version of the SG650 that Royal Enfield unveiled during the 2021 EICMA show in Milan. The Shotgun 650 is a factory custom motorcycle that is a blank canvas for custom bike builders. The motorcycle has the stance of a bobber, with a single wide flat handlebar, mid-set footpegs and a floating single seat. A pillion seat can be attached which is part of the 31 genuine accessories list for the motorcycle. The Shotgun 650 features shorter fenders, centralised mass for better agility and pea-shooter-style exhausts.

Colour Options:

Royal Enfield is offering the Shotgun 650 with the choice of four unique colour liveries that include - Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey. Each livery comes with a unique paint job with graphic work that looks striking.

Powertrain:

The Shotgun 650 is powered by the 648 cc parallel-twin air/oil-cooled motor that made its debut with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 models. Featuring a 270-degree crank, the unit is capable of producing 47bhp and 52 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the Super Meteor 650, the Shotgun 650 features a smaller 13.8-litre fuel tank and is claimed to return a mileage of 22 kmpl.

Ergonomics:

Being a bobber, the Shotgun 650 offers an upright and engaging stance. The wide handlebar offers more leverage to steer the bike with less effort, while the mid-set footpegs are comfortable and easy to reach. The saddle height is set at 795 mm which apart from providing that low-slung stance is more accessible to shorter riders.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled

Pricing:

While Royal Enfield is yet to announce the prices for the production-spec Shotgun 650, the Motoverse limited edition was introduced at Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Now since the motorcycle had a limited production run of only 25 units and was hand-painted, expect the production-spec Shotgun 650 to be priced around Rs 30-35,000 less. In terms of competition, the Shotgun 650 does not have a direct rival in its segment.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars In Australasian NCAP Crash Test: Here’s Why
Mahindra Scorpio-N Scores Zero Stars In Australasian NCAP Crash Test: Here’s Why
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-17274 second ago

The Scorpio-N received low scores for adult and road user protection as well as the lack of ADAS tech.

TVS MotoSoul 2023: Third Edition Becomes Bigger and Better!
TVS MotoSoul 2023: Third Edition Becomes Bigger and Better!
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11387 second ago

The third edition of the TVS MotoSoul was alongside the India Bike Week in Goa. TVS says the MotoSoul has grown 5 times from the first edition of the motorcycling festival.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-10062 second ago

Kia has debuted the Sonet facelift with revised exteriors, additional technology for the interiors and Level 1 ADAS functionality

Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1576 second ago

The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS

TVS Motor Company Extends INR 50 Lakhs Relief Aid to Andhra Pradesh
TVS Motor Company Extends INR 50 Lakhs Relief Aid to Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-284 second ago

TVS Motor said the money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected people and is in line with the philosophy of giving back to the community

Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Prices Of Select Models By 2 Per Cent From January 1, 2024
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz India states that this price hike is owing to offset rising input, commodity, and logistics costs

Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.

Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.

Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.

Yamaha To Launch YZF-R3 And MT-03 In India Tomorrow
Yamaha To Launch YZF-R3 And MT-03 In India Tomorrow
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8901 second ago

Both motorcycles are powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled unit that produces 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here’s What To Expect
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Today; Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

While Royal Enfield showcased the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition earlier this month, here’s a rundown of things to expect from the brand’s newest 650 cc motorcycle

Royal Enfield Announces ‘Reown, Company’s Pre-Owned Motorcycle Programme
Royal Enfield Announces ‘Reown, Company’s Pre-Owned Motorcycle Programme
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycles business initiative will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, to begin with.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Royal Enfield Sells 80,251 Units; Registers 13% YoY Growth
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.

