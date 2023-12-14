Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 5 Highlights
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
- Fourth motorcycle based on the 650 Twin platform
- Features Bobber styling with focus on custom building
- To be available with 31 genuine accessories
Royal Enfield globally unveiled the Shotgun 650, a bobber-style motorcycle that uses the popular 650 Twin platform. The motorcycle was first unveiled at this year’s Motoverse event in Goa with a Motoverse limited edition version of the motorcycle with production limited to only 25 units. While all those bikes have been spoken for, the company will be launching the production version of the Shotgun 650 in early 2024 in January. That said, here are the top five highlights of the newest model from Royal Enfield.
Bobber Styling:
The Shotgun 650 is the fourth motorcycle in the company’s lineup to be built around the popular 650 Twin platform. The motorcycle is the production version of the SG650 that Royal Enfield unveiled during the 2021 EICMA show in Milan. The Shotgun 650 is a factory custom motorcycle that is a blank canvas for custom bike builders. The motorcycle has the stance of a bobber, with a single wide flat handlebar, mid-set footpegs and a floating single seat. A pillion seat can be attached which is part of the 31 genuine accessories list for the motorcycle. The Shotgun 650 features shorter fenders, centralised mass for better agility and pea-shooter-style exhausts.
Colour Options:
Royal Enfield is offering the Shotgun 650 with the choice of four unique colour liveries that include - Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey. Each livery comes with a unique paint job with graphic work that looks striking.
Powertrain:
The Shotgun 650 is powered by the 648 cc parallel-twin air/oil-cooled motor that made its debut with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 models. Featuring a 270-degree crank, the unit is capable of producing 47bhp and 52 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the Super Meteor 650, the Shotgun 650 features a smaller 13.8-litre fuel tank and is claimed to return a mileage of 22 kmpl.
Ergonomics:
Being a bobber, the Shotgun 650 offers an upright and engaging stance. The wide handlebar offers more leverage to steer the bike with less effort, while the mid-set footpegs are comfortable and easy to reach. The saddle height is set at 795 mm which apart from providing that low-slung stance is more accessible to shorter riders.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
Pricing:
While Royal Enfield is yet to announce the prices for the production-spec Shotgun 650, the Motoverse limited edition was introduced at Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Now since the motorcycle had a limited production run of only 25 units and was hand-painted, expect the production-spec Shotgun 650 to be priced around Rs 30-35,000 less. In terms of competition, the Shotgun 650 does not have a direct rival in its segment.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 44,300 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 84,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 77,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 1,31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,17,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 77,437 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 1,09,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 76,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 62,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 81,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17274 second ago
The Scorpio-N received low scores for adult and road user protection as well as the lack of ADAS tech.
-11387 second ago
The third edition of the TVS MotoSoul was alongside the India Bike Week in Goa. TVS says the MotoSoul has grown 5 times from the first edition of the motorcycling festival.
-10062 second ago
Kia has debuted the Sonet facelift with revised exteriors, additional technology for the interiors and Level 1 ADAS functionality
-8901 second ago
Both motorcycles are powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled unit that produces 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm
-1576 second ago
The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS
-284 second ago
TVS Motor said the money will be used to provide necessary flood relief and support for the affected people and is in line with the philosophy of giving back to the community
15 minutes ago
Mercedes-Benz India states that this price hike is owing to offset rising input, commodity, and logistics costs
14 hours ago
The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.
16 hours ago
The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.
16 hours ago
The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.
-8901 second ago
Both motorcycles are powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled unit that produces 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm
21 hours ago
The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.
1 day ago
While Royal Enfield showcased the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition earlier this month, here’s a rundown of things to expect from the brand’s newest 650 cc motorcycle
8 days ago
The ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycles business initiative will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, to begin with.
11 days ago
The bikemaker’s cumulative motorcycle sales for the year 2023 stood at 621,672 units, reflecting a 13 per cent increase.