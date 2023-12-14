Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 5 Highlights

Royal Enfield globally unveiled the Shotgun 650, a bobber-style motorcycle that uses the popular 650 Twin platform. The motorcycle was first unveiled at this year’s Motoverse event in Goa with a Motoverse limited edition version of the motorcycle with production limited to only 25 units. While all those bikes have been spoken for, the company will be launching the production version of the Shotgun 650 in early 2024 in January. That said, here are the top five highlights of the newest model from Royal Enfield.

Bobber Styling:

The Shotgun 650 is the fourth motorcycle in the company’s lineup to be built around the popular 650 Twin platform. The motorcycle is the production version of the SG650 that Royal Enfield unveiled during the 2021 EICMA show in Milan. The Shotgun 650 is a factory custom motorcycle that is a blank canvas for custom bike builders. The motorcycle has the stance of a bobber, with a single wide flat handlebar, mid-set footpegs and a floating single seat. A pillion seat can be attached which is part of the 31 genuine accessories list for the motorcycle. The Shotgun 650 features shorter fenders, centralised mass for better agility and pea-shooter-style exhausts.

Colour Options:

Royal Enfield is offering the Shotgun 650 with the choice of four unique colour liveries that include - Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey. Each livery comes with a unique paint job with graphic work that looks striking.

Powertrain:

The Shotgun 650 is powered by the 648 cc parallel-twin air/oil-cooled motor that made its debut with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650 models. Featuring a 270-degree crank, the unit is capable of producing 47bhp and 52 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the Super Meteor 650, the Shotgun 650 features a smaller 13.8-litre fuel tank and is claimed to return a mileage of 22 kmpl.

Ergonomics:

Being a bobber, the Shotgun 650 offers an upright and engaging stance. The wide handlebar offers more leverage to steer the bike with less effort, while the mid-set footpegs are comfortable and easy to reach. The saddle height is set at 795 mm which apart from providing that low-slung stance is more accessible to shorter riders.

Pricing:

While Royal Enfield is yet to announce the prices for the production-spec Shotgun 650, the Motoverse limited edition was introduced at Rs 4.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Now since the motorcycle had a limited production run of only 25 units and was hand-painted, expect the production-spec Shotgun 650 to be priced around Rs 30-35,000 less. In terms of competition, the Shotgun 650 does not have a direct rival in its segment.