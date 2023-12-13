Login

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled

The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.
By Carandbike Team

4 mins read

Published on December 13, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Production model Shotgun 650 unveiled
  • Will be launched globally in early 2024
  • RE Shotgun 650 based on 650 Twins platform

Royal Enfield has unveiled the production version of the new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, the fourth model in the 650 Twins platform. The Shotgun 650 was first previewed as a limited edition model at Motoverse, Royal Enfield’s annual festival in Goa, in November 2023. The production model, just unveiled, will be the model which will go on sale across global markets in early 2024. Based on the SG650 Concept which was showcased at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, Royal Enfield says the Shotgun 650 is a tribute to the culture of customisation and “a new chapter in design” for the brand.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

 

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been inspired by the SG650 Concept showcased at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan.

 

Speaking about this motorcycle, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director & CEO of Eicher Motors Ltd., says “The Shotgun 650 is inspired by the work of our custom community and our years of work with them. It is a retro-futuristic interpretation of what a factory custom motorcycle with thoroughbred Royal Enfield DNA would look like. A shape-shifting machine that defies categorisation, both in form and in spirit, the Shotgun 650 is something absolutely new and different. It is super fun to ride with confidence inspiring ride ergonomics and handles well in downtown city streets, through twisties and powers through straight highways. The Shotgun 650 is our attempt to bring niche and newer categories of motorcycles to growing enthusiasts of self-expression”.

 

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition

 

 

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be offered in four colour options - Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill and Sheetmetal Grey. The limited edition model showcased at Motoverse 2023, called the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edtiion features a unique hand-painted colour option, while the production version gets simple colour options. Based on Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins platform, the Shotgun 650 is slightly shorter and lighter than its immediate sibling, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The engine is the same as the Super Meteor 650, so the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine puts out 46.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,650 rpm. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch

 

The production model Shotgun 650 has been unveiled in a choice of four colour options.

 

Commenting about the ‘heart’ of the new motorcycle, its engine, B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, says, “The Shotgun 650 is a very unique motorcycle within our portfolio, but at its heart is the same Royal Enfield pure motorcycling DNA. The 648cc parallel twin engine that powers this machine is a characterful and versatile platform that is capable of adapting to any kind of riding form and format. On the new mould-breaking Shotgun 650, this engine fuels an extremely engaging and joyful ride with power for real world usage, strong mid-ranges and with ample torque across the board. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed creating and riding the Shotgun 650, and are super happy to present this to the world of motorcycle expressionists.”

 

The Shotgun 650 features a stripped back design, with different ergonomics than the Super Meteor 650

 

What is different from the Super Meteor 650 is the overall design and ergonomics. The Shotgun 650 features a modular design offering owners the choice of further customisation and personalisation, switching between three modes – single seater, double seater or a luggage-carrying tourer. The bike features a mid-set footpeg position, a low 795mm seat height and the flat handlebar position has been designed to give the rider a commanding sense of presence and control.

 

The stance of the Shotgun 650 is muscular, stripped back, more like a custom Bobber than a true-blue cruiser. 

 

The Shotgun 650 features  specially tuned suspension with 43mm dia. separate function big piston Showa forks on the front, twin tube 5-step preload adjust RSU at the back, 1465mm wheelbase and is said to have a low centre of gravity to make riding in traffic, on highways and down twisty back roads fun. The bike runs on 18” front and 17” rear tubeless tyres, combined with 320mm and 300mm disc brakes.

 

The Shotgun 650 gets a LED headlight housed in a new neo-retro nacelle, instrument console with Tripper system, and with the Royal Enfield Wingman in-app feature.

 

The Shotgun 650 comes with an LED headlight but housed in a new nacelle which sets it apart from the Super Meteor 650. It gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster which comes equipped with the Tripper navigation system. The Shotgun 650 also comes with the newly launched Royal Enfield Wingman- an new, in-app featurethat will keep the rider updated on the motorcycle’s live location, fuel and engine oil levels, service reminders and more, all with the touch of a button. For those looking for further personalisation, the Shotgun 650 is available with a long list of 31 Genuine Motorcycle Accessories. Royal Enfield has also partnered with American apparel manufacturer ICON Motorsports to develop a range of apparel.

