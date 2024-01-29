Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
Published on January 29, 2024
- Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 ridden in real world conditions
- Good-looking motorcycle but not the most practical
- Smooth engine with oodles of torque
Photography: Arvind Salhan
Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet! A phrase all Royal Enfield lovers know! We have the review of the new Bullet 350 running on car&bike. Now, it is time for the gun, the Shotgun! You see what I did there! So, you better say hello to my not-so-little friend, the all-new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650! Yes, this is the fourth motorcycle from Royal Enfield on its 650 cc parallel-twin engine platform. Unveiled barely a month ago, we finally rode it and got a taste of its firepower. So, here goes nothing!
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review
There is no doubt that the Shotgun 650 is a good-looking motorcycle
The LED headlight is the same as the one on the Super Meteor 650
Quite a muscular stance and silhouette on the Shotgun 650
The features list includes a digi-analogue instrument cluster, with the Tripper navigation pod, but misses a USB charger
The blacked out engine, with a gloss black engine cover looks really cool
Smooth, engaging performance on the RE Shotgun 650
Load of torque available right across the rev range
You may not feel the 240 kg kerb weight on the move, but the bike is heavy
The Shotgun 650 handles better than you would imagine
The stiff suspension will bother you over the ‘not-so-perfect’ Indian roads
Big disc and 43 mm big piston USD fork on RE Shotgun 650
The pillion seat can be easily removed on the Shotgun 650
The twin pea-shooter exhausts look and sound nice
The prices of the Shotgun 650 start from Rs. 3.59 lakh and go up to Rs. 3.73 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is ideally for a solo rider and has oodles of attitude on offer
Related Articles
