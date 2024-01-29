Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures

Photography: Arvind Salhan

Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet! A phrase all Royal Enfield lovers know! We have the review of the new Bullet 350 running on car&bike. Now, it is time for the gun, the Shotgun! You see what I did there! So, you better say hello to my not-so-little friend, the all-new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650! Yes, this is the fourth motorcycle from Royal Enfield on its 650 cc parallel-twin engine platform. Unveiled barely a month ago, we finally rode it and got a taste of its firepower. So, here goes nothing!

There is no doubt that the Shotgun 650 is a good-looking motorcycle

The LED headlight is the same as the one on the Super Meteor 650

Quite a muscular stance and silhouette on the Shotgun 650

The features list includes a digi-analogue instrument cluster, with the Tripper navigation pod, but misses a USB charger

The blacked out engine, with a gloss black engine cover looks really cool

Smooth, engaging performance on the RE Shotgun 650

Load of torque available right across the rev range

You may not feel the 240 kg kerb weight on the move, but the bike is heavy

The Shotgun 650 handles better than you would imagine

The stiff suspension will bother you over the ‘not-so-perfect’ Indian roads

Big disc and 43 mm big piston USD fork on RE Shotgun 650

The pillion seat can be easily removed on the Shotgun 650

The twin pea-shooter exhausts look and sound nice

The prices of the Shotgun 650 start from Rs. 3.59 lakh and go up to Rs. 3.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is ideally for a solo rider and has oodles of attitude on offer