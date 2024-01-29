Login

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Review: In Pictures

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is a legit style statement but is it worth a buy? We find the answer to that question and much more in our first ride review of the latest 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield.
By Kingshuk Dutta

1 mins read

Published on January 29, 2024

Story
  • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 ridden in real world conditions
  • Good-looking motorcycle but not the most practical
  • Smooth engine with oodles of torque

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

Made like a gun, goes like a Bullet! A phrase all Royal Enfield lovers know! We have the review of the new Bullet 350 running on car&bike. Now, it is time for the gun, the Shotgun! You see what I did there!  So, you better say hello to my not-so-little friend, the all-new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650! Yes, this is the fourth motorcycle from Royal Enfield on its 650 cc parallel-twin engine platform. Unveiled barely a month ago, we finally rode it and got a taste of its firepower. So, here goes nothing!

 

 

There is no doubt that the Shotgun 650 is a good-looking motorcycle

 

The LED headlight is the same as the one on the Super Meteor 650

 

Quite a muscular stance and silhouette on the Shotgun 650

 

The features list includes a digi-analogue instrument cluster, with the Tripper navigation pod, but misses a USB charger

 

The blacked out engine, with a gloss black engine cover looks really cool

 

Smooth, engaging performance on the RE Shotgun 650

 

Load of torque available right across the rev range

 

You may not feel the 240 kg kerb weight on the move, but the bike is heavy 

 

The Shotgun 650 handles better than you would imagine

 

The stiff suspension will bother you over the ‘not-so-perfect’ Indian roads

 

Big disc and 43 mm big piston USD fork on RE Shotgun 650 

 

The pillion seat can be easily removed on the Shotgun 650

 

The twin pea-shooter exhausts look and sound nice

 

The prices of the Shotgun 650 start from Rs. 3.59 lakh and go up to Rs. 3.73 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is ideally for a solo rider and has oodles of attitude on offer

