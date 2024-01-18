Login
A Custom RE Shotgun 650 Takes Centre Stage In Netflix’s Show ‘ The Kitchen’

The Netflix film ‘The Kitchen’ showcases the custom Shotgun 650 in a dystopian future. It is jointly designed by Royal Enfield's UK and India teams along with artist Gaika Tavares
By Carandbike Team

Published on January 18, 2024

Story
  • Custom Shotgun 650 features in Netflix's ‘The Kitchen,’ designed for a dystopian futuristic setting
  • Collaborative design effort between Royal Enfield's UK and India teams and artist Gaika Tavares
  • Neo-retro design with square-shaped LED headlamp encircled by a thick ring-shaped LED DRL

Royal Enfield's motorcycles, the Continental GT 650 and Shotgun 650, are set to make appearances in prominent entertainment productions. Alaqua Cox, portraying Echo in the Marvel series ‘Echo,’ will ride the Continental GT 650, marking the bike's Hollywood debut. Simultaneously, across the pond in the United Kingdom, a custom-built Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will feature in the Netflix film ‘The Kitchen,’ serving as the ride for the main character, ‘Izi,’ played by British rapper Kane Brett Robinson, known as Kano.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh

The custom Shotgun 650 reminds us of iconic designs from films such as Akira and Ready Player One. It boasts a neo-retro aesthetic and distinctive features. A square-shaped LED headlamp encircled by a thick ring-shaped LED DRL defines the front, while body fairings covering the forks display the Royal Enfield name. The minimalistic design extends to the tail light, a single long unit protruding outside the frame. Noteworthy details include the number 47 on the body fairing below the tank and 'RE_1901' on the tank, signifying Royal Enfield's founding year, 1901.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

This specially crafted Shotgun 650 seamlessly integrates into the dystopian futuristic world of the show. The motorcycle complements the film's creative vision, which was designed in collaboration with Royal Enfield's UK and India design teams and London-based artist Gaika Tavares. "The Kitchen" premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2023, and had a cinematic release in the United Kingdom on January 12, 2024, before its streaming debut on Netflix on January 19, 2024. The motorcycle's appearance adds a distinctive touch to the film's visual narrative, aligning with the broader trend of motorcycles becoming integral elements in cinematic storytelling

# Royal Enfield Shotgun 650# Royal Enfield Shotgun# Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Custom# Custom Shotgun 650# Shotgun 650 TV Show
